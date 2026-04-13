VIWE SIGENU | When fluency becomes a barrier to employment

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How many capable individuals are overlooked because they do not fit the expected pattern of communication? asks the writer.

Looking for employment is rarely easy. It demands confidence, preparation and the ability to present oneself clearly under pressure. But for people who stutter, the challenge runs much deeper; it is not just about what you know, but how you are perceived when you try to speak.

Since losing my job in April 2025, I have attended numerous interviews. Each one begins with hope, the possibility of a fresh start. Yet, almost every time, I leave with a familiar sense of disappointment, not because I lacked the qualifications or the answers, but because I struggled to express them fluently.

There is a question that appears in nearly every interview: “Tell us about yourself.” For many, it is a simple introduction. For me, it can feel like the most difficult question in the room. My thoughts are clear. My experiences are valid. My qualifications include an undergraduate degree from UCT and a Master’s degree from Stellenbosch University. But when I begin to speak, my words may not come out smoothly.

I pause. I repeat. I block.

In those moments, I am acutely aware of how I might be perceived. What interview panels may interpret as uncertainty or lack of preparation is often neither. It is the visible manifestation of a communication difference, one that has nothing to do with intelligence or competence.

The reality is that hiring processes often privilege fluency over substance. Confidence is equated with quick, seamless speech, leaving little room for those whose communication requires more time.

This is the silent struggle many people who stutter face in the labour market.

We are not only competing for opportunities, but also navigating assumptions. The reality is that hiring processes often privilege fluency over substance. Confidence is equated with quick, seamless speech, leaving little room for those whose communication requires more time.

Yet this raises an important question: how many capable individuals are overlooked because they do not fit the expected pattern of communication?

In a country like South Africa, where conversations around inclusion and transformation are gaining momentum, disability inclusion must go beyond physical access. It must also address less visible barriers such as how we define “good communication” in professional spaces.

Creating inclusive hiring practices does not require lowering standards. Rather, it requires broadening our understanding of talent. This could mean allowing candidates more time to respond, offering alternative ways to demonstrate competence, or simply approaching interviews with greater patience and awareness.

For people who stutter, the goal is not perfection in speech but fairness in opportunity.

Sharing my experience is not about seeking sympathy. It is about challenging a system that often misunderstands people like me. It is about advocating for a shift from judging how something is said to understanding what is being said.

There are many individuals who stutter who are educated, skilled and ready to contribute meaningfully to the workforce. What they need is not special treatment, but an equal chance to be heard.

Viwe Sigenu is a researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council