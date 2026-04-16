NHLANHLA NXUMALO | Beyond the breadcrumbs: a diagnosis we dare not ignore

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Our universities produce graduates who can recite Keynes and Nkrumah, but cannot design a local supply chain for maize meal. Picture: ISTOCK

I have no moral high ground. Let me begin there.

I am as complicit as the next privileged African that is watching, analysing, lamenting all without pulling a single family out of the ditch. I have written words, shared posts and nodded gravely at dysfunction. Yet the hungry remain hungry, the systems remain broken, and we remain brilliant at diagnosing but paralysed when it comes to action.

So here is my confession: I am part of the problem. And confession without action is theatre.

The real disease

Our universities produce graduates who can recite Keynes and Nkrumah, but cannot design a local supply chain for maize meal. Our parliaments are filled with lawyers who argue beautifully while municipalities collapse.

Learning, if it does not reshape the world around it, is vanity.

Are there educated Africans? Certainly! But too many are scholars of critique, not architects of repair. They dominate panels, fill columns and dismantle poor governance with eloquence only to return to gated communities untouched by the consequences. The poor do not experience their education. They only hear it.

Consider the Eastern Cape. Walter Sisulu University has multiple campuses — yet where is the footbridge designed by its own civil engineering students for children who risk their lives crossing flooded rivers to reach school? Where is the low-cost cable crossing that could be built with existing knowledge?

This is extractive mimicry: we inherit curricula designed elsewhere, chase global validation and produce graduates fluent in analysis but ill-equipped for reconstruction.

Students master stress calculations and material strength, but not how to apply them to a child’s survival. That is not education. It is the certification of irrelevance.

Or take North West University and the University of Venda, located in regions with some of the highest solar irradiation in the world. Where are the student-led solar installations powering rural clinics, lighting schools, or running boreholes in water-scarce communities?

The sun gives freely every day. Our response is another policy paper.

We have become exceptional at theory — and almost useless at practice.

This is extractive mimicry: we inherit curricula designed elsewhere, chase global validation and produce graduates fluent in analysis but ill-equipped for reconstruction. The system was never designed to uplift Africa, but to supply labour to someone else’s economy.

The symptom South Africa refuses to name

The recent anti-immigrant violence, whether in the language of marches or movements, is often labelled xenophobia.

But that diagnosis is too convenient.

Xenophobia is the irrational fear of the foreigner as a foreigner. What we are witnessing is something more dangerous: the fear of the last rung collapsing.

When a South African in Soweto sees a foreign national selling goods at lower prices not out of malice, but out of necessity, the local does not merely see competition. He sees the erosion of his own economic relevance. Citizenship begins to feel like an empty credential.

This is not simply hatred. It is rage directed, misdirected and ultimately unproductive at a system that has rendered belonging economically meaningless.

If we misdiagnose this as bigotry alone, we will continue treating symptoms while the underlying disease spreads.

Populist slogans, whether framed as “us first” or “mabahambe”, offer emotional release but no structural repair. They do not build factories. They do not create systems. They do not produce dignity.

The economic lie

We fight over crumbs beneath the table while others dine above on the wealth of our land.

Those “others” are not only distant global powers, though they exist, but also our own elites who have internalised extractive logic. The tenderpreneur is not a revolutionary figure; he is a colonial pattern, updated for a democratic age.

Our mineral wealth leaves as exports and dividends. Our agricultural output feeds external markets while local children face malnutrition.

Not merely exploited, we are participating in the architecture of our own extraction.

A possible solution

Redefine the educated African: no degree should be awarded without a completed, community-based systems project. A civil engineering graduate must build something that stands. An energy student must electrify something dark. Education must leave evidence. A citizens’ economic assembly: not another panel of experts. A randomly selected body of ordinary South Africans, unemployed citizens, informal traders and workers, given the authority to audit and intervene in a municipal system. Their decisions should carry temporary binding power. Let the people move from subjects to agents. The anti-xenophobia vaccine: the only way to end competition over crumbs is to increase local production. Select pilot communities. Provide both South Africans and documented foreign nationals with the means to establish micro-manufacturing ventures, such as shoes, soap and uniforms. The condition: shared ownership and shared employment. Profit dissolves prejudice faster than rhetoric. A truth process for the economy: South Africa confronted its political past. It has yet to confront its economic one. We need a public process of acknowledgment: land dispossession, labour exploitation and corruption. Not only punishment but restitution. Land returned. Funds redirected. Skills transferred. Accountability must become visible.

To my fellow commentators and scholars: we must stop performing outrage.

Pick one problem. One clinic without medicine. One school without sanitation. One undocumented child was excluded from education. And fix it; personally, practically, materially.

Until then, we are not educated. We are merely literate.

The marches. The anger. The youth in despair. These are not the problem.

They are the fever.

The infection is a system never designed to lift us — only to manage our descent.

We did not break it in a day. We will not fix it in a soundbite. But we can abandon the illusion that observation is participation.

Let the diagnosis begin with the mirror.

Yours in failure and in the dangerous hope that failure can still become action.