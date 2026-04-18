BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | JSC crowns Ledwaba despite bribery cloud

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The JSC has recommended deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba for the position of judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. File photo.

The great and the good of the country’s legal profession — eminent judges, advocates, lawyers and an assortment of politicians masquerading as legal eagles — met this week to anoint one of their own.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) decision to recommend Aubrey Ledwaba as Gauteng judge president cannot be described as a selection. It was a coronation.

And the fact that the crown prince walked in for his enthronement dragging what, on the face of it, looks like a scandal — the elephant in the room, the chief justice called it — didn’t seem to matter one bit. He had to be given that to which he was due.

The ease and the alacrity with which the decision was made seem to suggest there was very little or no opposition to the accession. There was a meeting of the minds, which was not only surprising but troubling.

In October a detective investigating the murder of Vanderbijlpark engineer Armand Swart in April 2024 told the Madlanga commission she’d been told by an informer that Katiso Molefe, the alleged mastermind, had set aside R2.5m to bribe officials, including the judge, in order to be freed on bail.

Molefe appealed to the high court after he was initially denied bail by a Vereeniging magistrate. Ledwaba freed him on R100,000 bail, citing special circumstances. The Madlanga witness was not certain whether the bribe was intended for Ledwaba. But Ledwaba’s decision to release Molefe despite the seriousness of the allegations had immediately raised suspicions.

The judicial establishment has closed ranks around Ledwaba, and that was obvious from the softball questions which were gently lobbed at him. The allegation of impropriety was put to him as though it was something that was said by other people or organisations

Ledwaba has vehemently denied taking a bribe and has indicated his willingness to appear before the Madlanga commission to respond to the allegation. Chief justice Mandisa Maya also revealed that Ledwaba had refused her request that he take “special leave” pending the removal of the dark cloud now hanging over his reputation.

It came as a shock when it was revealed a few weeks ago that Ledwaba was the sole candidate to be interviewed by the JSC for the position of Gauteng judge president. It’s even more outrageous that the JSC, without any attempt to investigate the allegation, had decided Ledwaba was a fit and proper candidate to recommend for the job to President Cyril Ramaphosa. How, in heaven’s name, can this be? Is the JSC sleeping at the switch, or has it simply decided to stick its collective head in the sand?

It’s odd that we’d have a sole candidate for such a powerful position in a country that prides itself on being a democracy. It brings to mind the practice in communist countries during the Cold War where it would be announced with great fanfare that the president had won by almost 99% in an election in which he was the sole candidate. The communists have finally realised the absurdity of it all. But not our JSC, it would seem.

The judicial establishment has closed ranks around Ledwaba, and that was obvious from the softball questions which were gently lobbed at him. The allegation of impropriety was put to him as though it was something that was said by other people or organisations.

So and so says, what do you say to that? In answer to a question, Ledwaba said he had consulted former judges before deciding not to go on special leave.

A commissioner then wanted to know why he thought the views of former judges were more important than that of the chief justice, whose advice he had spurned. At that point Maya jumped in. “He has already dealt with that,” she snapped.

But then she followed that up with some helpful rhetorical questions of her own, asking why, for instance, he couldn’t wait and reapply once he had been cleared of any wrongdoing. It was as though she were suggesting the position was his for the taking and he could have it whenever he was ready.

“You’re a good leader,” she swooned.

Ledwaba rejects her suggestion that he go on leave, and she rewards him with a promotion.

The judiciary is on trial. It still has to convince the public that John Hlophe, Nkola Motata, Selby Mbenenge and many other bad apples are not the norm but an aberration.

Given the corruption in our political system, it’s imperative that those sitting in judgment of others are beyond reproach. Judges should be held to a higher standard

This week’s decision to elevate Ledwaba, without even mildly interrogating the allegation, shows that the judiciary has learnt diddly-squat from these scandals. In a sense, they’ve decided to hear no evil, speak no evil and see no evil.

There was alarm last year when KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claimed the judiciary was among organs of state that had been infiltrated by the criminal underworld.

Maya immediately appealed to anybody with evidence of judicial impropriety to come forward. And since Mkhwanazi’s allegations, we now have a judge, Portia Phahlane, standing trial for allegedly accepting a bribe.

These developments should have at least sensitised the judiciary to any allegation of corruption. They evidently haven’t. Everyone is behaving as though Ledwaba is owed this position.

The JSC should have made an attempt to satisfy itself that these charges are bogus before even deciding to interview. I’m sure his colleagues don’t need any convincing that Ledwaba is an honest and upstanding man.

But the stakes are too high to take him at his word. Why the reluctance to investigate if there’s nothing to hide? And probing the allegation would not have been tantamount to impugning his character. Instead, it would have cleared his name. Now you’ll have people whispering under their breath.

Given the corruption in our political system, it’s imperative that those sitting in judgment of others are beyond reproach. Judges should be held to a higher standard.

Ledwaba is clearly a winner now. But what if it turns out there’s a grain of truth in the allegation against him? Maya’s head would certainly be on the block. But the damage to the reputation of the judiciary would be incalculable.

Ramaphosa should reject this candidate forthwith. The judiciary should be saved from itself.