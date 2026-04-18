NOMPUMELELO SIBALUKHULU | DA must do more than just the basics

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In his well-crafted acceptance speech, new DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis outlined the impressive history of an organisation that grew from a tiny party at the inception of democracy into a formidable force that is now the second-biggest in national government.

The missing piece is that the DA and all the parties at the different levels of government since 1994 have been managing and working within the inherited structures of society, governance and economy, rather than fundamentally transforming them.

Hill-Lewis highlighted the DA’s track record as a party that can govern and has set his sights on making the DA the biggest party in government.

He lauds the DA for its sound budget management, its competent people and its delivery of services. The testimonial he says was most personal to him was illustrating the gap between what our leaders believe is the trouble with our country, and what the lived realities actually demonstrate.

“We made sure that the children on the Cape Flats have a safe, clean swimming pool, because every child deserves to grow up with a government that cares for them,” he said.

For many years, the ANC’s campaign materials listed its achievements, including extending electricity, water and sanitation to communities that didn’t have them. They spoke proudly of the expanding road network, houses and the increased enrolment into basic education.

That children in the Cape Flats have a swimming pool does not deal with their dismal surroundings, the insecurity of their communities or the fragility of the social structures that are supposed to nurture, nourish and protect them

While all these achievements are borne out in facts, the ANC suffered from the delusion that merely “doing the basics” has the weight of something revolutionary. In the first 10 to 15 years of the new South Africa, the ANC was rewarded for its achievements — doing the basics — by winning elections across the country. However, once the pattern had set in, disillusionment also set in among the ANC’s traditional voters.

Why? The provision of electricity and water did not translate into a consistent and reliable supply. Sanitation did not affirm the dignity of beneficiaries; pit toilets continued to abound. Primary education didn’t necessarily mean quality or consistent service for all children.

Now that the DA is in the government of national unity (GNU) and has long governed in municipalities, notably in the Western Cape, it faces a similar risk of disillusioning its present and potential voters. Citizens cannot be placated forever just by getting the basics right.

That children in the Cape Flats have a swimming pool does not deal with their dismal surroundings, the insecurity of their communities or the fragility of the social structures that are supposed to nurture, nourish and protect them.

Children aspiring to break out of the Cape Flats and move into a sustained middle-class existence have the odds stacked against them. The lack of money in their households means they are unlikely to enjoy the beaches and attractions that tourists visit so casually. By the time they have the money they won’t be able to compete with the foreigners buying up property and inflating rentals.

Hill-Lewis is right when he says the question for him and the DA is not whether the party can govern, but whether it can lead. One of the keys to winning, he says, is to “connect more deeply” with the millions of South Africans who have never voted DA. He asserts that most people know that the DA governs better and that what remains is to “win their trust so they vote for us”.

The DA should be cautious of exceptionalism. Ever-declining political participation levels are not just about the decline of the ANC but more broadly about a governance system and class that have become disconnected from communities

I zoom in on this point because it is important. According to Hill-Lewis the aim is to build a party that represents the aspirations of all South Africans. He believes the DA can earn trust “community by community, street by street, conversation by conversation”.

By that measure, history should serve him. All parties that have grown did so by embedding themselves in communities.

The challenge the DA has is not how well its leaders engage but whether they can respond. Across the country, from Eersterust, to KuGompo City and Botshabelo, the common thread of frustration over the state of governance and disillusionment with political parties and elections is residents feeling unseen, unheard and disregarded.

The DA should be cautious of exceptionalism. Ever-declining political participation levels are not just about the decline of the ANC but more broadly about a governance system and class that have become disconnected from communities.

Parties of the present GNU self-servingly characterise the poll result of 2024 (in which no party attained a majority) as proof that people prefer co-operation. They downplay the other side of that coin: that, perhaps, voters have become, and will increasingly become, disapproving of all political parties — the collective ruling elite — that they see as unresponsive to and disconnected from their daily realities.

• Sibalukhulu Sibalukhulu (formerly Runji) is a political sociologist specialising in the analysis of power, institutions, stakeholder systems and political risk. She is the founder of Critical ThinkAR