EDITORIAL | Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, Manamela drops a bombshell

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South Africans are no strangers to the daily shocks that emanate from the corridors of power in our law enforcement agencies, but recent revelations have left even the most cynical among us reeling.

The July 6 briefing by KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was a body blow, but the bombshell allegations by suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela on Sunday have exposed a rot so deep that it threatens the foundations of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The litany of claims from senior officers allegedly shielding corrupt colleagues, to political interference in high-profile cases, is nothing short of damning.

Manamela’s assertion that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola protects corrupt officers, and her allegations of interference by former police minister Bheki Cele, paint a picture of an institution in crisis.

The disbandment of a provincial task team investigating serious crimes, interference in political cases, illegal mining and kidnappings, and a leadership that turns a blind eye to corruption, all point to systemic collapse.

What is truly alarming is that these are not isolated incidents. Evidence before the Madlanga commission continues to reveal how deeply criminality has infiltrated our law enforcement agencies, with fresh shocks emerging almost daily. The rot is not limited to the lower ranks but extends to the highest echelons of SAPS leadership.

The crisis in SAPS is not a matter of a few bad apples. It is a systemic failure that requires nothing short of a complete overhaul.

Official responses from SAPS, promising due process and internal consultations, ring hollow against this backdrop. While police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe assures us that allegations will be taken seriously and investigated, South Africans have heard these reassurances before. The public’s trust has been eroded by years of empty words and broken promises.

The crisis in SAPS is not a matter of a few bad apples. It is a systemic failure that requires nothing short of a complete overhaul.

South Africa cannot afford to have its law enforcement agencies held hostage by criminal syndicates and self-serving leaders. The time for cosmetic changes is over. The rot must be cut out, root and branch, and a new culture of accountability, transparency and integrity must be built from the ground up.

The future of public safety and the very credibility of the state are at stake. South Africans deserve a police service that serves the people, not one that protects the corrupt. The time for action is now.