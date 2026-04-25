HUMBULANI MUDAU | Space technology helping SA face modern challenges

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Space-based observation gives decision-makers something that traditional systems cannot easily provide: a continuous, large-scale view of what is happening across vast geographic areas, says the writer. File image.

When most people think about space, they imagine distant planets, astronauts and deep space exploration. Few realise that some of the most important work being done in space today is helping countries protect what lies firmly on Earth: their borders, their infrastructure and, ultimately, the safety of their citizens. In South Africa, that work is happening every day through the South African National Space Agency (Sansa).

For many South Africans, space science can feel distant from everyday life. Yet the reality is that satellite technology already plays a vital role in how we respond to floods, monitor droughts, protect agriculture, manage infrastructure and support disaster response. Increasingly, it is also becoming a powerful tool for strengthening national security and border management.

South Africa is a country with vast and complex borders. We share land borders with six neighbouring countries and manage thousands of kilometres of coastline. Ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across this landscape is critical not only for security but also for economic growth, trade and regional co-operation.

Traditional border management methods — patrols, checkpoints and physical infrastructure — remain essential. But they are no longer sufficient on their own. The scale and complexity of modern border management require new tools that allow the authorities to see more, understand more and respond faster.

This is where space technology becomes indispensable. Through satellite observations and advanced data analytics, we can monitor remote terrain, detect unusual movement patterns, track environmental changes around border infrastructure and identify areas where illegal crossings or criminal activities may be emerging. Space-based observation gives decision-makers something that traditional systems cannot easily provide: a continuous, large-scale view of what is happening across vast geographic areas.

Around the world, governments increasingly view space infrastructure, including satellites, data systems and space science expertise, as part of their national strategic assets

Recognising this opportunity, Sansa recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Border Management Authority (BMA) to strengthen collaboration between science and technology and national security.

The partnership is built around a simple but powerful idea: combining satellite data and advanced analytics with operational border management can dramatically improve situational awareness and decision-making.

Together, Sansa and the BMA will develop spatial decision-support tools that integrate satellite imagery, environmental data and socioeconomic information to support more effective border management planning and operations. This includes:

acquiring high-resolution satellite imagery for surveillance;

monitoring human activity around ports of entry;

detecting illegal activities through radio-frequency analysis; and

applying advanced analytical techniques, including artificial intelligence, to identify patterns and risks.

The goal is not simply to add more technology to border management. It is to move towards smarter, more proactive systems that enable authorities to anticipate challenges rather than react to them.

Equally important is the partnership’s emphasis on research, innovation and skills development. As the collaboration evolves, it will strengthen South Africa’s capacity to integrate large datasets, develop new analytical tools and train specialists who can apply advanced technologies to real-world public-sector challenges. At its core, this partnership reflects something larger: the strategic importance of space capability for a modern nation.

Around the world, governments increasingly view space infrastructure, including satellites, data systems and space science expertise, as part of their national strategic assets. These capabilities support everything from environmental monitoring and disaster management to communications, navigation and national security.

By integrating space technology into public sector operations, South Africa strengthens its ability to manage risk, protect its resources and safeguard its people

South Africa is no exception. Sansa was established to ensure that the country benefits from the opportunities provided by space science and technology. Over the years, our scientists, engineers and analysts have developed world-class expertise in satellite data processing, space weather services and deep space communications. The data and insights produced by Sansa support multiple government departments, research institutions and industries across the country.

In this sense, Sansa is not simply a scientific agency. It is part of the national infrastructure that supports evidence-based decision-making and technological sovereignty.

Partnerships such as the one with the BMA demonstrate how these capabilities can be applied directly to national priorities. By integrating space technology into public sector operations, South Africa strengthens its ability to manage risk, protect its resources and safeguard its people.

But this also points to a broader lesson. Modern national challenges, whether they involve climate risks, economic resilience, food security or border management, increasingly require collaboration across institutions and disciplines. Science, technology, policy and operational capacity must work together.

Sometimes the most powerful way to protect what lies within our borders is to look beyond them. And in South Africa’s case, that means looking to space.

• Mudau is CEO of the South African National Space Agency