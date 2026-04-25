Q&A with SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila on contesting elections separately from ANC

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Have you signed the SACP’s death warrant by deciding to contest elections independently?

It’s not a death warrant; it’s essential to resuscitate the revolutionary working-class struggle for socialism.

Meanwhile, the ANC says dual members must state who they’re going to campaign for.

For us, this sharpens the class struggle and clarifies the road ahead.

How does it clarify the road ahead in terms of your membership?

The majority of our membership will side with the SACP; they’re clear about that.

Do you have it in writing?

This decision by the ANC, which is quite a mischievous decision, is an anti-communist decision that we reject with the contempt it deserves. Our members will continue to take sides with the class they represent, which is the working class.

What about those who are cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, mayors, premiers, senior civil servants? Are they going to give up these positions, salaries and perks to campaign for the SACP?

We’re not making a life-and-death choice for those members. What we’re saying is they must give service to South Africans in areas where they are deployed even if they may forfeit being in the SACP. They must choose in their conscience if they can represent the masses better than if they’re remote from those positions.

Will they still be members of the SACP if they campaign for the ANC?

Belonging to the SACP is not per se about membership; it’s the commitment in their hearts and conscience to serve the working class.

Commitment in the heart is not the same as campaigning for the SACP, is it?

The majority of our membership are not deployed in government

Many of them are. Do you accept that they’re not going to be campaigning for the SACP?

We do accept that possibility, but less than 10,000 of them, 5% of our membership, are deployed in government.

They’re your biggest hitters. Without them you’re going to be obliterated, aren’t you?

We’ll never be obliterated; in fact we’ll rise. Those members have never been under the accountability of the SACP in government; this time it will be different.

How?

They’re in government as members of the SACP.

Even when they campaign for the ANC?

The programme of the ANC is the same as our programme, the national democratic revolution.

How badly hurt will the SACP be if your biggest hitters leave?

They’ve never been big hitters in the SACP; they’ve always been big hitters for the ANC.

Are you saying it’s not going to hurt the SACP if its most high-profile members campaign for the ANC?

We need to concede that these are important people in the public arena, but they’ve never been under the political direction of the SACP in government anyway.

Now for most of them it’s going to be “goodbye, SACP”, isn’t it?

It will be unfair for them to say goodbye to the working class, but if they say goodbye to their working-class consciousness and emotional commitment, that’s OK for us.

How can you say it’s OK when your biggest members leave?

We don’t have biggest members.