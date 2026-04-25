XOLELA MANGCU | Don’t be fooled by the slogans and fomo — Roelf Meyer is an inspired choice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Roelf Meyer as our ambassador to the United States is an inspired choice, but this article is less about his qualification as it is about the conceptual and linguistic toolkit that frames some of the reactions to the appointment.

Four decades after our political freedom we have people talking about how the appointment portends the return of white domination. Four decades later, they speak about the appointment as a betrayal of the “national democratic revolution”.

I may not have received the memo, but why do you need a revolution when you are the government in power?

If truth be told, the “national democratic revolution” is comrade-speak for “it is our turn to eat”. Because of the trauma of apartheid and post-apartheid betrayal by the ANC it is easy to fall for the conceptual and linguistic trickery, which comes with a large serving of racial conspiratorialism.

For many poor people, the conspiracy theories explain why things are not the way they were promised and they have been slow in blaming their own government for their declining fortunes.

Among the rich and well-connected the conspiratorialism is a case of fomo (fear of missing out) on the latest corrupt deals. They would rather be the ones who are at the trough.

I have known Roelf Meyer since I worked with him in the Civil Society Initiative back in the 90s. I never found him disrespectful or condescending. I was never afraid that he might be having a double agenda, scheming to pull wool over me eyes

We cannot deduce that one’s skin colour is ipso facto an indicator of ability. As Steve Biko rightly put it “being black is not a matter of pigmentation but “the reflection of a mental attitude”.

Needless to say that our most recent ambassadors, James Mahalangu and Nomaindia Mfeketho have been nothing short of an embarrassment. We had a brief respite with Ndumiso Ntshinga, who knows a thing or two about diplomacy, but he was yanked away, and we have had no ambassador for a year now.

The country’s choice is not between whites from the old racist order and blacks from the new kleptocratic order. It is a contingent choice that depends on the challenges of any given moment — and if that means a Roelf Meyer then so be it.

Joint culture

As Biko pointed out in his discussion of the concept of the “joint culture”: “we have whites here who are descended from Europe. We don’t dispute that. But for God’s sake it must have African experience as well.” We do not become effective co-creators of the “joint culture” if we are fearful and paranoid of white folks.

As a biographer I have spent the past two decades writing the life stories of Biko and Mandela. Their ideological differences notwithstanding, these men had one quality in common – self-confident and unafraid. They did not live in the fear that their white friends were wolves in sheep’s skins scheming to dominate them.

After 10 years of writing a book about Mandela I have come to the conclusion that concepts such as “forgiveness” and “reconciliation” are lazy shorthand for the real explanation of his approach to whites — the proud dignity and self-assured identity of a black man who, as a child, never experienced the trauma of racial humiliation; was raised as a royal, socialised as an aristocrat, educated as a black Victorian, and politicised as an African nationalist.

All those influences leave very little room for a lingering bitterness towards whites. Ironically, concepts such as “forgiveness” and “reconciliation” still situate white people the centre of our gaze. This is not to say we must not right racial injustice, only that need to do that from a self-assured place.

I have known Roelf Meyer since I worked with him in the Civil Society Initiative back in the 90s. I never found him disrespectful or condescending. I was never afraid that he might be having a double agenda, scheming to pull wool over me eyes. But conspiratorialism demands that we question other people’s motives as if we know what lies in the deepest recesses of their minds.

In the early 2000s I was critical of the “arms deal” under the Mbeki administration; that administration’s “quiet diplomacy” towards Robert Mugabe’s murderous regime in Zimbabwe, which led to millions fleeing their country to our shores; and an inhumane HIV/Aids policy that led to 300 000 preventable deaths — according to a report by Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. I even wrote a book titled To the Brink, for crying out loud. Look where we are now — over the brink.

The truth is we have been betrayed folks – bigly. Or as Malcolm X famously said: “We’ve been bamboozled, we’ve been tricked, we’ve been fooled, we’ve been hoodwinked”.

Sloganeering

It is a scientifically proven fact — and indeed a commonplace — that a limited vocabulary limits our ability to think.

The reason we encourage children to read as early as possible is because books widen not only their vocabulary but also their imaginative capacities.

The daily incantation of pet phrases such as “the national democratic revolution” by the political class simply deadens the mind, and thus their political imagination. Sloganeering is certainly no preparation for the high-level diplomacy we are going to need in Washington DC.

It is also going to be important to play the long game. Because of the yin and yang of American politics a Democratic majority US congress is likely to emerge in November, and a Democratic president elected in 2028. However, the issues that have caused a rift with the US will remain — and will require nifty footwork.

In a world of conspiracy theories there can be a thrill when a country like China stands up to the bullying of US. There are three problems with that logic:

First, the US is still the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world, by far and for a long time to come.

Second, be careful you don’t replace one bully with another.

Third, what do you do in the interim, while the big boys are duking it out?

Diplomacy is not just government to government. We should rebuild the relationships with American people and institutions we had in the late 1980’s and 1990’s; and especially with the prospect of a Democratic congress after the November mid-term elections and the election of a Democratic president in 2028.