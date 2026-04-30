OLUSEGUN ADELEKE | South Africa’s oil and gas sector has a confidence problem, not a resource problem

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South Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector is often framed as a story of untapped potential. In the case of the Orange Basin, that framing is no longer speculative. It is geological.

The same hydrocarbon system that has delivered world-class discoveries offshore Namibia extends into South African waters. This continuity materially changes the risk profile. What was once considered frontier territory is increasingly understood as part of a proven petroleum system.

On paper, South Africa still has no confirmed discoveries in this basin. In practice, it is positioned along one of the most promising offshore trends globally. The Orange Basin has already demonstrated its scale, with estimates pointing to tens of billions of barrels of potential resources across the broader region. South Africa’s acreage remains under-explored, but it is geologically aligned with one of the most significant recent oil and gas developments anywhere in the world.

This is what makes the country’s current position so paradoxical. The constraint is not resource potential. It is execution certainty.

A few weeks ago, I attended the Southern Africa Oil and Gas Conference 2026 in Cape Town, where PAAQ Event platform enabled real-time interaction between attendees, speakers and stakeholders. What emerged from that engagement was not just discussion, but a clear signal of where industry concern is concentrated.

Environmental regulation accounted for the largest share of audience questions. This reflects persistent uncertainty around approval processes, legal delays and project timelines. For investors, that uncertainty is a red flag.

In most markets, a de-risked geological profile would accelerate investment. In South Africa, it has not. That disconnect points to a deeper issue.

Capital allocation in the global energy market has become increasingly disciplined. Jurisdictions that offer regulatory clarity, predictable fiscal regimes and efficient approvals attract investment. Those that do not are bypassed, regardless of geological promise.

In most markets, a de-risked geological profile would accelerate investment. In South Africa, it has not. That disconnect points to a deeper issue. Investor hesitation is not driven by what lies beneath the seabed, but by what happens above it.

Financing constraints reinforce this challenge. Questions captured during the conference highlighted gaps in funding structures, including the need for blended finance models and clearer fiscal incentives. Without these, large-scale upstream development will struggle to reach final investment decision.

Equally significant, but often underplayed, is the issue of engagement itself.

Despite strong attendance, participation remained uneven. A relatively small proportion of attendees actively engaged in discussion, and fewer still received direct responses. This is not a question of access or technology. It reflects how engagement translates into decision-making in high-stakes environments.

The result is a sector that is communicating, but not yet fully listening or closing the loop.

At the same time, community impact has moved to the centre of the conversation. Local content expectations, socio-economic inclusion and public trust are now central to project viability. Failure to address these issues introduces delays, legal challenges and reputational risk. The cost of inaction is rising.

The sector also faces a structural skills mismatch. While youth unemployment remains high, industry stakeholders consistently point to a shortage of technically skilled, work-ready professionals. This disconnect threatens both project execution and long-term sustainability.

Taken together, these signals point to a clear conclusion. South Africa’s oil and gas sector has an above-ground problem.

Addressing it requires coordinated intervention. Regulatory processes must be streamlined to reduce delays while maintaining environmental integrity. Policymakers and industry leaders must align on a coherent investment narrative that positions gas as a credible component of the country’s energy mix. Stakeholder engagement must evolve from episodic events to continuous, structured interaction.

Because in today’s environment, access to information is not enough. Responsiveness is the new currency of trust.

South Africa is not competing to prove that resources exist. The Orange Basin has already shifted that debate.

It is competing to prove that those resources can be developed efficiently, predictably and at scale.

Until that confidence gap is addressed, the country will remain geologically attractive, but commercially uncertain.