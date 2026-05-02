ALI HAMDULAY | The next chapter for health care: digitisation, hyper‑personalisation

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As pressure builds on South Africa’s health services, greater use of technology and data can go a long way, says the writer. Stock photo.

South Africa’s health system is changing rapidly. Clinical demand is rising, people’s expectations are shifting and technology is now mature enough to remove distance, time and cost from many first points of care.

Digitisation is no longer a future possibility; it is already reshaping health care. The question is whether we will shape it deliberately, fairly and with the leadership required to make its benefits real for every community.

We are already seeing strong signals from decision-makers. Adoption of remote monitoring, virtual consultations and data-driven decision support is accelerating, in some areas faster than global averages. These choices reduce pressure on facilities, extend care into the home, and give clinicians timely insight.

Policy has also laid the foundation. The national digital health strategy sets out how interoperable systems, appropriate governance and person-centred design can turn digital tools into dependable clinical pathways, rather than isolated pilots.

Digitisation, however, is only half the story. The other half is hyper-personalisation. For decades, health care has been designed around episodes and averages, yet most determinants of health sit between visits. When secure data, risk models and human insight come together, care can shift from reactive to proactive.

Telemedicine achieves outcomes comparable to in-person care and can strengthen chronic disease management, reduce missed appointments and improve patient engagement

That can mean identifying a member at high risk of metabolic disease before diagnosis and intervening early with targeted lifestyle support to prevent progression, alongside reminders for a diabetic trending out of range, a call to a hypertensive patient who misses a refill, or tailored guidance for a young parent after being discharged from a labour ward.

International evidence reinforces this promise, with multiple global reviews showing that telemedicine achieves outcomes comparable to in-person care and can strengthen chronic disease management, reduce missed appointments and improve patient engagement. Hyper-personalisation is not about replacing clinicians. It gives them a clearer view of who needs help now, who may deteriorate soon, and which small interventions will matter most. It supports earlier action, protects clinic time and builds trust, which aligns with national goals for integrated and person-centred care.

Yet even the best tools depend on the people who use them. South Africa’s health workforce is under significant pressure. Reports from 2025 showed several provinces facing acute shortages, with more than 90% of facilities in some regions reporting too few clinical staff. Parliamentary disclosures confirmed more than 27,000 unfilled posts across clinical categories. The 2026 budget recognised these realities, allocating funding to support doctor employment, goods and services, HIV and Aids programmes and increased provincial and municipal allocations. These investments help, but numbers alone will not close the gap.

This is fundamentally a people challenge. South Africa has exceptional clinicians and managers, but the sector must do more to support the next generation with mentorship, real responsibility and pathways into digital, data-enabled care. Young leaders cannot be asked to choose between their values and viable careers. Teams cannot be rebuilt without space for growth and contribution. And digitisation cannot succeed without equipping frontline managers and clinicians to lead change, not merely absorb it.

These realities underpin Metropolitan Health’s long-standing collaboration with the Board of Health-care Funders. The BHF brings funders, administrators, clinicians and policy voices together to share evidence, align on reforms and recognise the people who keep the system moving.

Its research and events have highlighted rising utilisation, workforce constraints and the shift toward value-based contracting, while keeping universal health coverage at the centre. Supporting this platform helps surface talent, strengthens mentorship and builds a leadership culture grounded in collaboration rather than blame.

We have the building blocks. Now we must back them with mentorship, measurable standards and the will to learn at speed

Metropolitan Health has also partnered with the National School of Government to expand leadership capability across the ecosystem. Through this collaboration, emerging managers and supervisors gain access to development programmes and public-sector-aligned training that build confidence and readiness for a more digital, data-enabled future of care.

These partnerships are deliberate investments in future leaders, creating pathways for mentorship, developing capability and strengthening the culture needed for long-term system renewal.

There are practical steps we can take in the next 12 months to turn these principles into progress.

First, standardise digital-first contact and use data to personalise care. Clear national protocols for virtual triage and referral pathways will reduce unnecessary footfall and protect clinic time. Combining this with targeted, data-driven prompts such as reminders, alerts for missed steps and guidance in a person’s home language will strengthen continuity and reduce pressure on teams.

Second, protect time for care. Streamlining forms, improving interoperability and clarifying referral rules will remove avoidable friction. Technology can remove administrative obstacles; leadership must ensure they do not return.

Third, invest in future leaders and create career paths that keep talent in South Africa. Joint mentorship and development programmes can build digital fluency, ethical data use and change leadership. Recognising excellence and offering progression, along with demonstrating that leadership is possible locally, will help retain skilled clinicians and attract new graduates.

None of this detracts from the central role of the public sector or the ambition of universal health coverage. It strengthens both. Person-centred digitisation will make care more attainable. Hyper-personalisation will make it more relevant. A new generation of leaders will make it sustainable.

We have the building blocks. Now we must back them with mentorship, measurable standards and the will to learn at speed. That is how we move from promise to practice, and keep more care within reach for every household, every day.