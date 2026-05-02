CORNELIUS MONAMA | Why South Africa still needs BEE

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Since 1994 South Africa has embarked on a journey to address the deep-rooted inequalities entrenched by centuries of colonialism and apartheid, says the writer. File image.

Since 1994, South Africa has embarked on a journey to address the deep-rooted inequalities entrenched by centuries of colonialism and apartheid. Central to this project has been black economic mpowerment (BEE), a policy intended as a corrective to decades of systematic exclusion. More than three decades into democracy, this commitment to transformation faces renewed and increasingly strident opposition.

Organisations such as AfriForum and Solidarity, political actors like the DA, public figures such as Elon Musk, and commentators — including Prof Mervyn Gumede — have intensified their criticism of empowerment policies. It is therefore necessary not only to defend BEE, but to restate its importance to South Africa’s democratic and economic future.

At the heart of this debate lies a persistent misrepresentation of South Africa’s history. Apartheid was not merely a political system of segregation but also an economic regime meticulously designed to concentrate ownership, skills and opportunity in the hands of a white minority while systematically excluding the black majority. The post-1994 economy did not begin on a level playing field; it inherited structural inequalities that continue to shape outcomes today. In this context, BEE is not “reverse discrimination”, as critics often claim, but a form of corrective redress aimed at dismantling entrenched patterns of exclusion and expanding access to opportunity.

A society cannot meaningfully claim to be just if it ignores unequal starting points. Without deliberate intervention, markets can reproduce and deepen existing inequalities as advantage accumulates over time and across generations. BEE is therefore a necessary condition for creating an inclusive economy. It seeks to ensure that those historically denied access can participate fully and productively in the economy.

BEE is rooted in South Africa’s constitutional commitment to substantive equality. The democratic project was never intended to deliver political freedom without economic transformation. The constitution envisions a society in which equality is measured not only by formal rights but also by real outcomes in people’s lives.

The shift from narrow BEE to broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) reflects a maturing of this vision. It moves beyond isolated ownership deals towards a comprehensive framework that includes skills development, enterprise and supplier development, management transformation, and community upliftment.

The evolution to B-BBEE has materially shifted the structure of ownership and participation in the economy. Empowerment has increasingly been institutionalised through mechanisms such as employee share ownership schemes, community trusts and pension-linked investments

One of the most persistent and politically convenient myths in South Africa’s economic discourse is the claim that BEE has primarily benefited a small, politically connected elite. This narrative has gained traction not because it is accurate, but because it is useful to the anti-transformation lobby that seeks to discredit the broader project of economic redress.

As political economist Duma Gqubule argues, this claim no longer reflects the reality of South Africa’s evolving empowerment landscape. “While some politicians benefited from earlier deals, this is no longer the case. Today, there are very few politically connected black shareholders in the listed mining sector or the JSE.”

This is not a minor correction to the dominant narrative. It is a fundamental reframing of how empowerment must be understood in its current form.

The evolution to B-BBEE has materially shifted the structure of ownership and participation in the economy. Empowerment has increasingly been institutionalised through mechanisms such as employee share ownership schemes, community trusts and pension-linked investments. These instruments extend benefits to workers, communities and ordinary South Africans, embedding transformation more deeply than critics are willing to acknowledge.

The refusal to recognise this shift is not accidental. Commentators such as Gumede continue to argue that BEE remains an elite enrichment project. This position, however, increasingly rests on selective interpretation and outdated assumptions, as well as deeply questionable data. The recent exposure of misleading and fabricated statistics underpinning his claims only underscores the fragility of this narrative. Once the empirical foundation collapses, what remains is ideology, not analysis.

The question is not whether early BEE had shortcomings, but whether the policy has evolved to address them. B-BBEE represents that evolution. It expands participation, diffuses ownership, and incentivises long-term investment in skills, enterprise development and inclusive growth. It is a systemic intervention, not a transactional one.

B-BBEE has significantly broadened both its scope and its impact. Today, empowerment is not confined to equity transactions in large corporations. It extends to workers through employee share ownership schemes, to communities through development trusts, and to entrepreneurs through targeted support for small and medium enterprises — effectively undermining the “connected few” narrative.

Yet critics continue to invoke the “elite enrichment” argument as a basis for rejecting BEE altogether. This critique is increasingly outdated and analytically flawed. All economies produce concentrations of wealth. The critical question is whether the system also creates pathways for broader participation and upward mobility. B-BBEE does precisely this. Through its scorecard mechanisms, it incentivises firms to invest in training, diversify their supply chains and transform management structures. These are structural interventions designed to reshape the economy over time.

Equality — in the South African context — is not about treating everyone identically in the present while ignoring the past. It is about creating conditions for equitable outcomes. BEE embodies this principle

The economic case for BEE is equally compelling. Inclusion is not the enemy of growth but its foundation. An economy that excludes the majority of its population from meaningful participation cannot achieve its full productive potential. By expanding access to skills, capital and markets, B-BBEE increases the number of active participants in the economy. This in turn drives entrepreneurship, stimulates demand and enhances overall economic vibrancy.

Transformation contributes to long-term economic stability. Deep inequality is not only a moral concern but also a material risk. Societies characterised by exclusion and marginalisation are more prone to social instability, which undermines investor confidence and disrupts economic activity. In this regard, B-BBEE should be understood not as a cost to the economy but as an investment in its sustainability. By fostering inclusion, it strengthens the social compact and creates a more stable environment for growth.

The constitutional foundation of BEE further reinforces its legitimacy. Section 9 of the constitution explicitly provides for measures designed to advance those disadvantaged by past discrimination. Equality — in the South African context — is not about treating everyone identically in the present while ignoring the past. It is about creating conditions for equitable outcomes. BEE embodies this principle.

It is also important to situate contemporary criticism of BEE within a broader political and ideological context. Beneficiaries of apartheid privilege such as AfriForum, Solidarity and Musk have become more emboldened to undermine and rubbish the very foundational policies of our democratic society. Their arguments often invoke the language of merit and nonracialism, but in practice they resist the structural changes necessary to realise these ideals. By ignoring the historical foundations of inequality, such critiques risk entrenching the very injustices they claim to oppose.

Similarly, the position advanced by the DA frequently reflects a narrow conception of the market as a neutral space, rather than one shaped by history and power. The suggestion that removing empowerment policies would enhance competitiveness overlooks the reality that South Africa’s economy was built on exclusion. Without deliberate redress, inherited advantages remain intact — and inequality persists. B-BBEE, far from distorting the market, seeks to make it more inclusive, competitive and representative.

None of this is to suggest that BEE is beyond critique. However, such critiques should be directed towards improving the policy, not dismantling it. Wholesale rejection of BEE risks reversing the gains of the past three decades and entrenching structural inequality. In a society still shaped by the enduring legacy of apartheid, redress is not optional but essential to achieving justice, stability and shared prosperity.

BEE and B-BBEE reflect a recognition that political freedom without economic inclusion is incomplete and unsustainable. The promise of 1994 was not only the extension of political rights but also the transformation of society as a whole. BEE remains central to that project. It enables South Africa to heal its past, bridge the gap between formal rights and lived reality, and build an economy that fully unlocks the potential of all its people.

To defend BEE is not to defend a policy in isolation. It is to defend the very idea of a just and inclusive South Africa.