EDITORIAL | Pharmacy retailers quietly reshaping access to healthcare in South Africa

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South Africa’s healthcare debate is often dominated by big policy questions — from the future of National Health Insurance to the funding crisis in public hospitals and a shortage of doctors.

But beyond these headline issues, a quieter shift is taking place on the ground.

Private retailers such as Dis-Chem and Clicks are steadily building affordable, accessible primary healthcare services that are helping to bridge the gap between costly private care and an overstretched public system.

For many South Africans, traditional private healthcare remains out of reach. Medical aid premiums are high at a time when wage growth is weak, unemployment remains elevated and the cost of living continues to rise.

At the same time, public healthcare comes with its own burden: time. Patients often spend hours — or even a full day — in queues for relatively basic services such as vaccinations, repeat prescriptions or routine check-ups. For lower-income households and informal workers, that lost time often means lost income.

This is where retail healthcare is gaining traction.

Clicks and Dis-Chem are increasingly positioning themselves as more than pharmacies. Their clinics offer a range of primary healthcare services — from consultations and screenings to chronic disease management — at lower prices than most private doctors, with far shorter waiting times than public facilities.

The appeal is straightforward: convenience, affordability and accessibility.

Last week, Dis-Chem unveiled its new “Health Hub” concept store at Melrose Arch, positioning the format as a complete rethink of how South Africans access private healthcare.

We are not a traditional retailer anchored in scripts that drive foot traffic. What we are is a health destination for customers and patients. — Dis-Chem CEO

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the store’s official opening, executives described the Health Hub as the physical manifestation of Dis-Chem’s long-term healthcare ambitions, built around the idea that the retailer should serve as the “front door” to healthcare in South Africa.

“We are not a traditional retailer anchored in scripts that drive foot traffic. What we are is a health destination for customers and patients,” said CEO Rui Morais.

The Health Hub concept underscores how significant this opportunity has become. The model brings together clinics, diagnostics, pharmacy services and virtual doctor consultations into a single, integrated offering, alongside health-related insurance products.

It reflects a broader global shift towards preventative and community-based care, which aims to reduce long-term healthcare costs by addressing conditions earlier.

The model is particularly relevant for a large segment of South Africans who fall between two systems — those who earn too much to rely comfortably on public healthcare, but too little to afford comprehensive medical aid.

For this group, retail clinics are fast becoming a practical middle ground.

Clicks has followed a similar path, steadily expanding its in-store clinics into broader primary healthcare centres offering vaccinations, reproductive health services, screenings and support for chronic conditions.

Importantly, these services do not replace hospitals or specialist care, nor do they remove the state’s responsibility to provide quality public healthcare.

However, they do help absorb demand.

Every patient treated at a retail clinic for a minor condition or preventative service is one less patient in an already overburdened public facility. That has wider economic implications.

Faster access to healthcare reduces time away from work, improves productivity and supports earlier diagnosis of illnesses. In turn, that helps lower the long-term cost of treating more serious conditions.

Consumers are increasingly choosing healthcare options that save time, reduce frustration and offer predictable costs.

In a healthcare system under strain, retail healthcare is not a threat. It is, increasingly, part of the solution.