LUNGELO NTOBONGWANA | South Africa’s real crisis is institutional execution

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Institutions fail when alignment collapses between strategy, leadership, execution and organisational culture, says the writer.

It is about time we come to the reality that South Africa’s institutional challenges are no longer isolated incidents. They are systemic, cumulative and increasingly visible across public and private sectors. From deteriorating municipal services and infrastructure failures to administrative inefficiencies and declining public confidence, the country is confronting a broader crisis of institutional performance.

As of mid-2025, the Auditor-General of South Africa (Agsa) reported that poor municipal audit outcomes continued to persist, with only 41 of the country’s 257 municipalities, approximately 16%, achieving clean audits.

At the municipal level, billions of rand continue to be lost annually through irregular expenditure and poor project management. At the same time, logistics bottlenecks, unreliable infrastructure and operational inefficiencies continue to constrain economic growth, investor confidence and service delivery.

These outcomes are often described as governance failures. In reality, they reflect something deeper and more persistent: a crisis of institutional execution.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of policies, strategies, frameworks or plans. Most public institutions have strategic documents, oversight structures, compliance systems and clearly defined mandates. Yet despite this, organisational performance still weakens in critical areas.

The problem is that institutions fail when alignment collapses between strategy, leadership, execution and organisational culture.

Institutional decline rarely happens overnight. It develops gradually. Maintenance is deferred, performance standards become inconsistently applied, accountability weakens and operational discipline erodes. Over time, institutions lose the ability to execute their mandates reliably and sustainably.

One of the least discussed drivers of institutional failure in South Africa is the absence of alignment across leadership structures.

Many institutions do not collapse because employees lack technical capability. They weaken because organisational cultures gradually tolerate behaviour where individuals prioritise personal advancement, political alignment, protection of influence, or departmental interests ahead of institutional performance.

In many institutions, executive authorities, boards, executive committees, senior management teams and operational staff are not fully aligned around a shared understanding of organisational priorities and execution expectations. Strategic objectives may exist formally, but they are interpreted differently across leadership levels. Ministries may focus on political pressures, boards on governance compliance, executives on operational survival and employees on departmental interests rather than institutional outcomes.

This fragmentation weakens execution. When leadership structures are misaligned, decision-making slows, accountability becomes diffused, and operational focus deteriorates. Institutions begin prioritising internal politics, reporting processes and short-term positioning instead of long-term performance and delivery.

The most damaging consequence, however, is when personal interests begin to overtake institutional objectives.

Many institutions do not collapse because employees lack technical capability. They weaken because organisational cultures gradually tolerate behaviour where individuals prioritise personal advancement, political alignment, protection of influence, or departmental interests ahead of institutional performance.

Once this happens, execution suffers significantly. Critical decisions are delayed, accountability becomes selective, high-performing individuals disengage, internal trust weakens and operational discipline declines. Institutions become reactive rather than strategic.

The effects are visible across many parts of the public sector today. The recurring crises with student funding, including delayed student payments, administrative backlogs, accommodation disputes and governance instability, illustrate how operational failure can persist even when the institution’s mandate is widely supported. The challenge has never been disagreement about the importance of student funding. The challenge has been the institution’s ability to align leadership, systems, operations and accountability around effective execution.

South Africa is not alone in confronting these challenges. In parts of Africa, several public institutions have experienced periods of decline not because of a lack of resources or strategic intent, but because execution became fragmented by leadership instability, weak accountability, competing internal interests and declining operational discipline. In some countries, transport networks deteriorated despite significant investment because maintenance and operational oversight weakened. In others, public utilities struggled not because infrastructure was absent, but because leadership fragmentation and governance instability undermined execution capability over time.

The lesson across the continent is consistent: institutions decline when alignment weakens and execution loses discipline.

Importantly, institutional recovery is possible. Several African institutions that experienced periods of operational decline were later stabilised through leadership renewal, operational restructuring, tighter accountability systems and a deliberate return to execution fundamentals. Recovery did not begin with slogans or entirely new strategies. It began when institutions restored discipline, clarified responsibilities, aligned leadership around measurable outcomes and rebuilt organisational trust.

For South Africa, the path forward requires more than reform announcements. First, institutional leadership must become more execution oriented. Leadership should not be measured only by political positioning or governance compliance, but by the ability to deliver measurable outcomes consistently over time.

Second, alignment between executive authorities, boards, executives and operational teams must improve significantly. Institutions perform best when leadership structures share a common understanding of priorities, responsibilities and performance expectations.

Third, accountability systems must apply consistently across all levels of the organisation. Institutions weaken rapidly when consequences for underperformance become uneven or politically selective.

Fourth, organisational culture must shift away from internal competition and personal positioning towards institutional purpose. Employees at every level must understand that sustainable institutional success depends on collective execution rather than individual advancement alone.

Finally, operational discipline must return to the centre of institutional management. Maintenance, process adherence, performance monitoring, skills development and execution tracking may appear unglamorous, but these are the foundations upon which strong institutions are built.

South Africa cannot afford to normalise institutional decline. The economic and social costs are already visible in slower growth, rising public frustration, infrastructure deterioration, declining investor confidence and weakened state capacity. Institutions are central to national development. When they weaken, the effects extend far beyond individual organisations.

Strong institutions are not built through rhetoric alone. They are built through disciplined execution, aligned leadership, operational accountability and organisational cultures that place institutional objectives ahead of personal interests.

South Africa’s real crisis is not the absence of plans. It is the growing inability of institutions to execute them consistently.

Lungelo Ntobongwana is a South African senior executive with over 23 years of experience across the chemicals, automotive, power generation, and waste management sectors. He writes in his personal capacity