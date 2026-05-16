EDITORIAL | Stop the rot, purge the police

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola in the dock at the Pretoria magistrate's court. File photo.

Police officers are becoming a common sight in the dock at our criminal courts, charged with conniving with the very criminals they are meant to arrest.

As more rot emerges, we have — starting at the top — police minister Senzo Mchunu, suspended for his part in attempts to disband the political killings task team in questionable circumstances.

He is followed by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, appearing in court alongside alleged crime boss Cat Matlala for his alleged role in awarding a R320m police contract to a Matlala-linked company.

Masemola’s deputy, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, has been suspended for almost a year, implicated in obstructing investigations into politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Also suspended is Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela, the Mpumalanga police commissioner, after allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud.

What must follow the Madlanga commission of inquiry is a far-reaching purge of criminal elements from the police and a decisive move to reform the force on professional lines

Suspended too is Brig Mbangwa Nkhwashu, who among other things visited alleged crime boss and murder-accused Katiso Molefe in prison, claiming to be a relative.

Organised crime unit detective Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who was found to have kept police dockets and ammunition at his home, is facing charges, as is head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, for alleged fraud and corruption.

And just this week, Ebrahim Kadwa, Gauteng head of the Hawks, and crime intelligence boss Feroz Khan were arrested, both facing charges under the Precious Metals Act.

This dishonourable roll call is disconcerting for all law-abiding South Africans.

What must follow the Madlanga commission of inquiry is a far-reaching purge of criminal elements from the police and a decisive move to reform the force on professional lines.

That clean-up need not wait for Madlanga to present his final report. It can begin with the replacement of Mchunu with a permanent police minister.