GUSTAV MULLER | Fuel price shock offers opportunity for SA

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Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11 2026. File photo.

South Africans are once again confronting sharp increases in fuel prices, with the effects already visible across many other facets of everyday life. The country is more vulnerable to fuel shocks than it needs to be.

As global tensions choke off supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran, local motorists are feeling the consequences immediately at the pump. But crises of this kind do more than expose weakness. They create a narrow, strategic window to correct it.

The current fuel price shock is one such moment. The state, through the Central Energy Fund (CEF) and the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), has both the legal mandate in terms of the Central Energy Fund Act and the physical infrastructure to turn short-term disruption into long-term resilience. The problem is not capacity — it is utilisation.

It is widely reported that South Africa holds only about 8-million barrels of crude oil in storage at Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape. Yet the SFF controls two storage tanks, each capable of holding 7.5-million barrels, reserved specifically for domestic strategic reserves. This leaves 7-million barrels of capacity sitting unused at a time when global supply is under strain and domestic prices are rising.

This is not merely a technical oversight. It reflects a deeper institutional hesitancy that has lingered since the Oilgate scandal of 2016, when approximately 10-million barrels of crude oil were sold at a heavily discounted price. A decade later, the consequence appears to be caution at precisely the moment when decisiveness is required.

If South Africa does not move now, it risks forfeiting both economic opportunity and strategic relevance

Filling those reserves would not eliminate price shocks, but it would provide the state with a critical buffer that could be deployed to stabilise supply and soften the blow to consumers.

The opportunity extends beyond domestic reserves. Four additional storage tanks at Saldanha Bay — with a cumulative capacity of 30-million barrels — are designated for third-party commercial use. They are reportedly standing empty.

South Africa’s position at the southern tip of Africa places it at a natural crossroads of global maritime trade. In a period of geopolitical uncertainty, secure storage outside traditional chokepoints becomes more valuable. The CEF and SFF should be actively leveraging this advantage by securing international partners to utilise these facilities.

More than that, the moment calls for expansion, not stagnation. The Saldanha-Northern Cape development corridor, already identified as a strategic infrastructure project, provides a ready-made framework for scaling storage capacity and completing critical infrastructure such as the liquefied petroleum gas pipeline to the new Avedia Energy facility.

If South Africa does not move now, it risks forfeiting both economic opportunity and strategic relevance.

Yet resilience is not only a matter for the state. It must also extend to individuals. Recent data indicates a 35% reduction in fuel use during April 2026, driven by sharply rising prices. Consumers are already adapting their behaviour in response to cost pressures. The question is whether policy action can support that adaptation in a way that enhances resilience rather than merely reflecting hardship.

What is required now is co-ordinated, decisive action. The CEF and SFF should move urgently to fill domestic reserves, activate commercial storage partnerships and align infrastructure development with existing strategic priorities

Here, too, the state has tools at its disposal. The equalisation fund — partially financed through levies on fuel — may be used not only to offset increases in the cost of crude oil but also for a broader range of interventions relating to the storage, distribution and use of petroleum products.

A portion of these funds could be directed towards subsidising the purchase of compliant metal fuel containers, enabling households to store limited quantities of fuel safely when prices are lower. Coupled with a national public awareness campaign on safe fuel storage, such a measure could enhance individual resilience without imposing significant fiscal strain.

This is what a layered approach to energy resilience looks like. At the level of the state, it requires the full utilisation and expansion of strategic storage capacity, coupled with a willingness to engage dispersed global partners. At the level of infrastructure, it demands the acceleration of projects that have already been identified as nationally significant. And at the level of the individual, it calls for practical interventions that enable households to respond more effectively to price volatility.

What is required now is co-ordinated, decisive action.

The CEF and SFF should move urgently to fill domestic reserves, activate commercial storage partnerships and align infrastructure development with existing strategic priorities. At the same time, the minister responsible for energy should consider targeted interventions that support household-level resilience using the tools already available within the equalisation fund.

The next global disruption is not a question of if but when. The real question is whether South Africa will still be sitting on empty tanks when it arrives.