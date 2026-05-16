LETTERS | Not long now till we get to hold the ANC accountable

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President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies are entitled to pursue every legal avenue available to them, writes Rozario Brown in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again chosen to delay rather than embrace full accountability in the Phala Phala matter. The president should, at all times, remain beyond reproach. This is why the ANC saw fit to distance itself from former president Jacob Zuma when serious allegations threatened the integrity of the office.

Ramaphosa and his allies are entitled to pursue every legal avenue available to them. They may continue to insist that they are defending the constitution and portray him as the only individual capable of leading South Africa despite the gravity of the allegations surrounding him. However, the electorate is under no obligation to accept this conduct.

Every voter should ask a simple question: what would happen to an ordinary South African found in possession of nearly R10m in undeclared foreign currency? Accountability would be swift and uncompromising.

When elected representatives fail to uphold the standards demanded by their oath of office, it becomes the responsibility of citizens to act decisively through the democratic process. Voters must hold public officials accountable by rejecting politicians that place loyalty to individuals above the rule of law.

No individual is above accountability, and no political party is entitled to govern without consequence — Rozario Brown, Cape Town

Fortunately South Africans do not have to wait months or years for legal manoeuvres to run their course. In November citizens will have an opportunity to deliver their own verdict at the ballot box. Every eligible voter should vote decisively against the ANC and those that have chosen to shield the president from accountability.

South Africans should not be expected to tolerate recurring controversies that erode public confidence in the integrity of the highest office in the land. The Presidency must embody honour, transparency and moral authority. Our democracy deserves better, and so do our people.

Let us make history by sending a clear and unmistakable message to those who occupy positions of power: no individual is above accountability, and no political party is entitled to govern without consequence.

— Rozario Brown, Cape Town

Amabutho heritage lives on in protests

What the world is witnessing in South Africa should be placed within its proper historical context. It is not something invented yesterday.

These are not merely spontaneous protests against illegal immigration that have gripped South Africa and the world.

Beneath the youthful exuberance lies a long-standing heritage system of youth formation and disciplined belonging.

Within Southern African societies — specifically the Nguni-speaking communities — one of the most sophisticated instruments of youth development emerged through the institution of the amabutho. In most parts of Limpopo, this same impulse towards disciplined youthful formation and assembly is reflected in concepts like sebatakgomo.

At their core, amabutho were largely indigenous youth guilds: structured systems of discipled youth formation, designed for building an active citizenry.

The genesis of amabutho is the legendary King Shaka. They were created by Shaka to form the backbone of a very diverse, precarious society. Young men were not simply left to drift individually through society. They were absorbed into a disciplined collective structure.

The challenge for modern South Africa is not to erase this heritage but to master it — Chris Kanyane, Pretoria

Historically these youth guilds were institutions for shaping youth into active citizenry bound by rhythm, unity, hard discipline, order and responsibility. Today the amabutho are largely ceremonial. Even the carrying of sticks reflects this transformation — they are now symbols of peace.

International observers, unfamiliar with the historical architecture beneath these public displays, often struggle with the optics. The phenomenon is quickly flattened into the language of “vigilantism”. Certainly, vigilantist debris may appear on the periphery — something which, as President Cyril Ramaphosa correctly stated, cannot be sanctioned in a constitutional democracy.

But analytically, that debris should not be confused with the main core of what is unfolding: the public expression of a long-standing heritage of disciplined youth cohesion.

The clothing may now be modern, the streets urban. But that is precisely the point. What is being witnessed is historical memory expressing itself through modern conditions.

At the same time, the amabutho also reveal the double-edged nature of collective power. All disciplined systems carry danger if detached from wisdom and moral restraint. The same structures capable of producing courage and social cohesion can also produce intimidation and mob psychology. One must therefore always guard against such excesses.

The challenge for modern South Africa is not to erase this heritage but to master it.

— Chris Kanyane, Pretoria

Zimbabwe’s nurses face burnout

I am greatly disappointed that the situation in Zimbabwe has caused nurses to leave their homes in search of greener pastures and better-paying jobs.

Nurses in Zimbabwe are facing a severe crisis characterised by extremely low pay, intense burnout and challenging working conditions. Their wages are insufficient to meet basic living costs. Many nurses are forced to cover double duties, with nurse-to-patient ratios rising to one to 20 or higher, far exceeding standard requirements. Hospitals in Zimbabwe lack basic medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment, making it difficult for nurses to work safely and effectively.

The Zimbabwean government has attempted to restrict the movement of health-care workers by initiating policies that bond nurses for years before they can work abroad. Nurses have complained about the government withholding “verification letters” necessary for emigration, alongside facing intimidation when attempting to raise concerns or organise for better pay. These professionals struggle to afford necessities like transportation, food and education for their children.

Mnangagwa and his government have done nothing to correct infrastructure collapse and unreliable electricity and water in hospitals. He should be relegated to the dustbin of history — Maud Bvumbe, Citizens Coalition for Change activist

The clinics and hospitals are now taking on students before they are qualified to cover the gap. It wasn’t always like this — public health facilities in Zimbabwe were once envied by other sub-Saharan African countries. They disintegrated due to decades of underinvestment. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, government officials and the elite Zanu-PF go out of the country for medical treatment because they know the health sector is in a shambles. Zimbabweans are dying prematurely due to lack of access to basic health care.

Mnangagwa and his government have done nothing to correct infrastructure collapse and unreliable electricity and water in hospitals. He should be relegated to the dustbin of history.

— Maud Bvumbe, Citizens Coalition for Change activist

Traitors to our anthem

I encountered several South African All Blacks supporters at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last Saturday when the U20 Springboks played the U20 All Blacks. Some of these supporters had young children with them, dressed in All Black rugby jerseys.

When the South African national anthem was being sung, these people stood still, not singing their own country’s national anthem. I heard several conversing in Afrikaans.

These “supporters” enjoy all the fruits of being South African in a free South Africa which Madiba and many others suffered to deliver to their children, grandchildren and all South Africans.

These traitorous New Zealand supporters are raising their children to be traitors to their own country. Evil.

— Gordon Upton, Nelson Mandela Bay

Down memory lane

Anri Armer’s Mother’s Day piece in Business Times (May 10) revived youthful memories for this 80-year-old. That bit about “money doesn’t grow on trees” was a yesteryear classic, echoed not only by my immediate family but by the greater clan as well.

Yes, I do wish that money grew on trees so we all could have had enough to stuff into our mattresses, but it was not to be. Looting or clandestine operations are only for the “privileged” ones, not us mere mortals.

Thanks again, Anri, for this enlightening take on a day dedicated to mothers.

— Brijlall Ramguthee, Newlands