MSIZI MYEZA | Building collapses highlight need for ethical integrity

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The George building collapse stands as one of the gravest construction failures in our democratic era, says the writer. File photo.

As human beings, we hold our leaders to exemplary standards of integrity and ethical conduct — whether they be traditional elders, politicians, government officials, judges, police officers, priests or emerging professionals.

Society’s faith in these individuals is anchored in the belief that they will consistently embody honesty, accountability and moral fortitude.

However, beneath this well-intentioned expectation lies an intricate and often underappreciated reality: public servants constantly navigate complex conflicts between their internal convictions, emotions and external pressures exerted by peers, communities, families and societal norms.

The notion of “normal” is inherently subjective, varying tremendously from one individual to another, often sowing seeds of misunderstanding and disagreement.

It is crucial to recognise that public servants and built environment practitioners are first and foremost human beings, shaped by their lived experiences, vulnerabilities and unconscious biases.

The critical issue at stake is whether they possess the capacity and commitment to uphold integrity consistently throughout their professional journeys and personal lives.

This is not an act of demonisation; rather, it is a call for heightened accountability and elevated standards from those entrusted with public responsibility

Integrity transcends mere compliance; it demands:

an unwavering alignment with one’s core values;

truthful communication;

ethical decision-making; and

above all, honesty with oneself under all circumstances.

The societal disappointment expressed when leaders fail to meet these standards — as evidenced by the findings of notable commissions such as those led by justice Raymond Zondo, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, judge Robert Nugent and justice Sisi Khampepe, as well as private forensic investigations and the Special Investigating Unit — is significant.

This is not an act of demonisation; rather, it is a call for heightened accountability and elevated standards from those entrusted with public responsibility.

The built environment sector, in particular, embodies a microcosm of these challenges amid its evolving complexity. Practitioners in this field grapple daily with an ethical trilemma, balancing:

public interest;

stringent professional standards; and

regulatory compliance.

Their duty to serve the public interest by prioritising community well-being, sustainability and equitable resource access can sometimes clash with political pressures or private sector economic objectives that prioritise expediency or profitability over long-term societal benefits.

Maintaining professional standards — rooted in technical expertise, adherence to best practices and continuous learning — becomes increasingly difficult when faced with constrained resources, demanding deadlines and external influences that may tempt one to cut corners.

These pressures, sadly, have yielded catastrophic consequences on multiple occasions. The devastating building collapses and structural failures worldwide serve as stark reminders of what is at stake. Closer to home, the M1 scaffolding collapse in Johannesburg, which killed two people and injured 19 due to inadequate professional supervision, smashed vehicles.

The George building collapse stands as one of the gravest construction failures in our democratic era, resulting in 34 deaths attributed to non-compliance, substandard workmanship and insufficient professional oversight.

These tragedies unambiguously highlight the imperative to rigorously comply with the vast array of regulatory requirements and steadfastly uphold legal frameworks and policies designed to safeguard public safety, environmental integrity and equitable development.

Recognising the ethical trilemma that built environment practitioners must confront is a crucial first step in aligning societal expectations with the leadership realities expected from this sector

Navigating complex and sometimes contradictory regulations adds another layer of difficulty for built environment practitioners seeking to act ethically and effectively.

The intersection of these three demands creates an ethical trilemma, where decisions made often involve significant trade-offs. This triadic tension can inadvertently compromise decision-making processes and public trust if not carefully navigated.

Importantly, this should not be viewed as an indictment of all built environment practitioners or a denial of the ethical dilemmas they face daily. There is a common misconception that professionals are insulated from the complex trilemma of ethics they navigate — among personal morality, organisational directives and societal pressures.

Recognising the ethical trilemma that built environment practitioners must confront is a crucial first step in aligning societal expectations with the leadership realities expected from this sector charged with dismantling apartheid spatial geography and expanding infrastructure development to communities.

However, these efforts also require built environment practitioners to consistently apply ethical principles in contexts that sometimes present conflicting pressures.

For example, built environment practitioners may struggle between adhering to their professional codes of conduct and responding to political mandates that may not align with those standards. Similarly, loyalty to an institution may clash with the broader responsibility to serve the public impartially.

For those in leadership roles, the mandate for public servants and built environment practitioners is clear: never compromise on integrity and ethics. This includes keeping promises, respecting time commitments, making fair and thoughtful decisions, listening with genuine care and embracing transparency.