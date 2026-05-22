EDITORIAL | State can’t afford to ignore rising tensions against immigrants

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Foreign nationals who had been camping outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban were taken to the department of home affairs offices on Wednesday for the verification of documents permitting them to stay in South Africa. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

South Africa’s anti-immigration tensions have again burst into the spotlight after protests in Durban exposed both growing public anger and the government’s struggle to deal with undocumented migration.

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times have reported that demonstrations involving groups such as Operation Dudula and March and March drew hundreds of people into the streets demanding tougher action against undocumented foreign nationals. Videos circulating online showed protesters stopping people, questioning traders and moving through parts of the city in groups.

The scenes triggered alarm in parts of government and drew attention from other African countries, including Ghana, which raised concerns about the treatment of its citizens in South Africa, according to Sunday Times.

Speaking to the Sunday Times recently, international relations minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa could not ignore the pressures linked to migration, but warned against communities taking immigration enforcement into their own hands.

His comments come at a time when frustration over jobs, crime and poor service delivery is increasingly spilling into the immigration debate.

For many South Africans, particularly in poorer communities, undocumented migration has become tied to a broader feeling that the state is failing. TimesLIVE has previously reported on complaints about weak border controls, corruption in the immigration system and long-standing backlogs at home affairs offices.

That frustration has helped groups like Operation Dudula gain traction in some communities, especially in townships and inner-city areas where competition over work and informal trading space is intense.

South Africa has seen similar tensions before, but the Durban protests suggest the mood in some communities is becoming harder and more organised.

But the Durban protests also showed how quickly these campaigns can turn hostile.

Sunday Times reported that some foreign nationals described living in fear after demonstrations escalated into intimidation. Reports also emerged of people being chased from areas where protesters believed undocumented migrants were staying.

Lamola told the Sunday Times there were cases where groups moved through hospitals and communities identifying foreign nationals and forcing them out. He said law enforcement authorities — not civilians — should deal with immigration violations.

Still, government faces a difficult balancing act.

If it appears weak on undocumented migration, public frustration deepens. But if political leaders fail to act against intimidation and vigilantism, tensions can quickly spill into xenophobic violence.

The issue is also becoming more politically charged ahead of local government elections. Media reports have shown how immigration is increasingly becoming tied to wider public anger over unemployment, crime and failing municipalities.

South Africa has seen similar tensions before, but the Durban protests suggest the mood in some communities is becoming harder and more organised.

The danger for government is that once communities lose faith in the state’s ability to enforce the law, some begin trying to do it themselves.