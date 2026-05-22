TOM EATON | Renewal in Gauteng? There’s a new Committee To Carry On Doing F*k*l for that

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With the local government elections now just six months away, and Johannesburg’s fiscal and physical collapse accelerating by the day, the ANC has finally sprung into action, appointing a gigantic task team in Gauteng. File photo.

With the local government elections now just six months away, and Johannesburg’s fiscal and physical collapse accelerating by the day, the ANC has finally sprung into action, appointing a gigantic task team in Gauteng that will be responsible for finding a way to make doing nothing look like doing almost something.

No ANC scheme dedicated to entrenching cartoonish dysfunction is complete without the blessing of the patron saint of grinding mediocrity, Fikile Mbalula, a man who has come to personify the ANC’s collapse more than any other, and the Cabbage Patch Kid of local politics was on hand to launch the task team as it rolled down the slipway to start its maiden voyage to the bottom of the sea.

I think it’s safe to assume that the ANC’s voice will say more or less exactly what it’s been saying for the last many years: that Renewal is coming, quite possibly in his new Range Rover if they’ll take cash at the dealership, and that the party will start rolling out service delivery in Gauteng just as soon as someone gets the tender to buy a dictionary for R1.5m so they can look up “service delivery” and discover what it means.

According to Mbalula, who is now sporting a scraggly white beard, presumably as a last-ditch attempt to get people to take him seriously, the new Committee To Carry On Doing F*k**l has a strong mandate and will therefore “speak with the voice of the ANC”.

I can’t tell you what the voice of the ANC sounds like, mainly because whenever it tries to say something it’s usually got its mouth stuffed full of cake. But given that Panyaza Lesufi has been put in charge of the task team, I think it’s safe to assume that the ANC’s voice will say more or less exactly what it’s been saying for the last many years: that Renewal is coming, quite possibly in his new Range Rover if they’ll take cash at the dealership, and that the party will start rolling out service delivery in Gauteng just as soon as someone gets the tender to buy a dictionary for R1.5m so they can look up “service delivery” and discover what it means.

If anyone was still harboured any naïve hopes that the ANC might actually try to do some actual renewing in Gauteng, those hopes were swiftly and efficiently dashed as Mbalula explained that the dozens of people on the task team were “tried and tested cadres of our movement”.

The first half of that phrase was meaningless — we all know that almost nobody in the modern ANC has been tried, at least not anyone with enough money and sway to mount a Stalingrad Defence like Jacob Zuma — but the second bit, the bit about them having been tested, is all we need to know about how little is going to change in Gauteng over the next few months.

After all, when an ANC cadre has been tested and remains firmly embedded in the senior leadership of the party, it’s pretty clear which tests he or she has passed with flying colours: tests of their stomach and the spine; of their resolve to put faction above party, and party above province; of their determination to keep refusing to serve or even acknowledge the people of Gauteng.

Of course, when it comes to real tests, like elections, the cadres are failing. The ANC won just under 35% in Gauteng in 2024.

But as this week’s bullish waffle around the task team proved, real tests don’t matter to the comrades at the top of the pile. The ANC is in rapid and dramatic collapse, and yet they all still have their jobs, their salaries and their fat pensions. For those rich, cynical men who gathered this week to spew rhetoric at the citizens of Gauteng, who see South Africans as their personal herds of voting cattle, there is no such thing as a job done well or badly: the connection between performance and employment hasn’t existed in the ANC for decades.

No, for these tried and tested cadres there is only money, power, and the endless hustle to secure more of both.