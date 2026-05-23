BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Where is ‘love thy neighbour’ in the unseemly row over a female archbishop?

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Simmering tensions within the Anglican Church over contentious issues such as same-sex marriage and the ordination of women priests seem to have finally come to a head with the election of the first woman as Archbishop of Canterbury. The worldwide Anglican Communion, with a global membership of about 100m in 165 countries, has split into two warring factions.

Such a seismic shift in one of the world’s largest Christian denominations has surprisingly received little attention, probably because of the sheer volume of terrible events happening around the world.

Celebration of the election of the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury in the church’s 500-year history has been overshadowed by an unseemly dogfight that could ultimately lead to a permanent split.

Sarah Mullally was elected the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury on January 28 this year and officially installed on March 25. She succeeds Justin Welby, who resigned in January 2025 after an independent review found that he had been less than forthcoming about the abuse of schoolboys at a Christian camp.

As one commentator put it, the promotion of a woman to head the church could be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.

It’s been a swift rise to the top for Mullally, a trained nurse. She became a deacon in 2001, was ordained a priest a year later and was installed as Bishop of London in 2018. Now she takes on the official titles of Primate of all England and Metropolitan Bishop of the Province of Canterbury. Also, as a so-called Lord Spiritual, she’ll be one of 26 Church of England bishops who sit in the House of Lords, the unelected peers who participate in making the law in what is supposed to be the world’s oldest democracy. Nonetheless, her accession is a historic event and should rightly be celebrated.

But her elevation to spiritual head of the communion has finally unleashed a storm that had been threatening for years and could ultimately lead to a permanent schism in the church. As one commentator put it, the promotion of a woman to head the church could be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.

The debate within the church on issues such as same-sex marriage, gay priests and the ordination of women led to the formation by conservative Anglicans of the Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon) in 2008. With strong support in Latin America, Africa and Asia, it now claims to represent the majority of the communion.

Gafcon said in a statement: “As has been the case from the very beginning, we have not left the Anglican Communion; we are the Anglican Communion.” It urged the “global Anglican Communion” not to participate in meetings called by the Archbishop of Canterbury or make any monetary contributions to the church. Members should remove from their constitution any reference “to being in communion with the See of Canterbury and the Church of England”. It is fighting talk.

The election of a woman to the helm in this day and age seems to have been like a red rag to a bull for some in an institution that prides itself on its compassion, benevolence and empathy for all people. “Love thy neighbour” has become an empty slogan. They’ve turned on one another. They warned there’d be eternal damnation should women or gays come anywhere close to a pulpit.

It’s been fascinating watching so-called settled societies such as Great Britain being convulsed by arguments about whether women should preach the gospel. Equality, it seems, has its limits. Even in the church.

Christianity still carries the stench of the past. It was introduced to the natives almost as an adjunct or handmaiden to the colonial project. Put crudely, it was to civilise the savages. To prepare them for conquest.

It’s an albatross that Western religions have struggled to live down: that they came marching in lockstep with colonial armies, governors and viceroys, bwanas and collectors — the entire oppressive panoply — that conquered native people and usurped their lands by force. There’s a confession still to be made there if Christianity is to adequately fulfil its mission.

The Anglican Church in South Africa seems to have been able to navigate these cultural minefields better than their colleagues elsewhere. Most denominations have spent the last century up against a much more formidable enemy — apartheid — and are therefore invested in the fight for equality for all.

Also, unlike their British counterparts, they’re not married to the past; instead, they’re inclined to change it. Which is why, for instance, Gafcon has not been able to sway the majority of Anglicans here. But the organisation is clearly banking on churches in other parts of the continent where, unfortunately, prejudice against women and gay people is rife.

Same-sex relationships are a criminal offence in more than 30 African countries, punishable by long-term imprisonment. The death penalty applies in countries such as Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan and some parts of Nigeria. Also crucial has been the influence of right-wing American evangelicals in places like Uganda. No wonder African religious leaders are at the forefront of the Anglican split.

People often argue that the Bible doesn’t allow women to preach or gay marriage. They only pick the bits in the Bible that agree with or legitimise their prejudices. The Bible also says, for instance, that people should be stoned to death for committing adultery. Nobody would argue that that is an appropriate punishment in this day and age.

It would have been understandable if the whole campaign to secede was driven by a desire to finally decouple from the vestiges of colonialism. After all, the Church of England, founded by an English king who wanted to divorce his wife, remains a state or established church. Ultimately it’s the British monarch, as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, who decides who should be the Archbishop of Canterbury, and it is the British prime minister who then makes the announcement. It’s surely such quirky or bizarre traditions which should be the target of the secessionists’ ire.

In the end, the church or religion may have nothing to do with it. It’s merely a platform for reactionaries and traditionalists to parade their bigotry.