JACOB TSEKO MOFOKENG | This is how we can fix the police service

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For years the political reflex to rising crime has been an unthinking call for more boots on the ground. Yet the budget lays bare the fiscal mathematical trap of this strategy. Picture Eugene Coetzee

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There is a well-worn definition of insanity, often attributed to Albert Einstein, that perfectly captures South Africa’s approach to public safety: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

When acting police minister Firoz Cachalia tabled the R127bn South African Police Service (SAPS) budget for the 2026/27 financial year, the political response followed a predictable, decades-old script. The administration framed the massive sum as a foundational “reset”, while opposition parties decried it as a “managed decline” that prioritises VIP protection over the safety of ordinary citizens. Both sides, however, are fundamentally missing the point.

The structural crisis confronting South African policing is not a crisis of liquidity or headcount. It is a profound crisis of structural philosophy. We are pumping billions into a broken, 20th-century reactive machine and wondering why the bloodbath on our streets continues to escalate.

For years the political reflex to rising crime has been an unthinking call for more boots on the ground. Yet the budget lays bare the fiscal mathematical trap of this strategy. More than 80% of the entire R127bn allocation — R102bn — is instantly swallowed by employee compensation, pensions and cost-of-living adjustments.

When four out of every five rands are spent simply on keeping the lights on and paying salaries, the actual tools of modern policing contract. This is why the SAPS currently operates with a crippling 42% staffing shortfall alongside an astonishing 7,500 police vehicles sitting broken in state garages. Standard budget increases do not buy new forensic software, repair vehicles or upgrade cyber intelligence; they simply feed an unsustainable payroll. Flooding the streets with underequipped recruits is a cosmetic bandage on a systemic haemorrhage.

When intelligence fails, policing becomes purely reactive; we measure success by the number of bodies counted at a crime scene rather than the number of crimes prevented

To break this cycle, the state must urgently address the most critical, yet profoundly catatonic, organ within the SAPS apparatus: crime intelligence.

For too long, this vital unit has remained in a deep slumber. Security analysts and detectives have long argued that the vast majority of major crimes are cracked reactively, without crime intelligence lifting a finger. If there is one unit that holds the key to turning the tide against the bloodbath on our streets, it is this sleeping giant.

Yet, in this democratic dispensation, crime intelligence has failed to truly benefit the people of South Africa. Instead of serving as a proactive shield, it has historically been crippled by internal factionalism, political meddling, and the looting of its secret service slush fund. When intelligence fails, policing becomes purely reactive; we measure success by the number of bodies counted at a crime scene rather than the number of crimes prevented. To maximise a contracting operational budget, crime intelligence must be woken up, completely insulated from political interference, and re-engineered to intercept syndicates before they strike.

If South Africa wants to break this cycle of failure, it must look at how international jurisdictions successfully lowered extreme violent crime without bankrupting their treasuries.

Consider the transformation of Colombia’s major urban centres during their darkest eras of cartel and gang warfare. Law enforcement there did not try to police the entire population evenly — a logistical impossibility. Instead, using a framework known as focused deterrence, criminologists and police analysts identified the precise, microscopic fraction of the population driving the vast majority of the bloodshed.

By directly confronting these specific syndicate leaders and offering a stark choice — immediate, co-ordinated operational destruction or state-supported social exit ramps — cities like Cali achieved a 40% drop in homicides. They did not need a larger budget; they needed active intelligence and a sharper scalpel.

Similarly, modern policing models show that safety is often an architectural variable, not a human headcount issue. The discipline of crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) proves that altering the physical environment can permanently suppress criminal opportunities. When municipalities use local zoning laws to mandate high-intensity solar lighting, clear blind corners, and regulate the density of high-risk areas like liquor outlets, crime drops naturally. A solar-powered street light works 24 hours a day, requires no pension, and crucially cannot be bribed.

However, deploying technology like solar infrastructure requires its own specialised, crime-resistant design. If we simply mount solar panels on low-standing, vulnerable fixtures, we are merely providing criminals with a premium inventory to plunder.

Simultaneously, the law must sever the economic lifelines of this infrastructure sabotage. Criminals only steal solar components because an eager, unregulated secondary market exists to absorb them. The law must target the fence just as aggressively as the thief. Those who buy these stolen solar panels, whether they are illicit scrap metal dealers, corrupt installers, or complicit homeowners, must face the might of the law. If you kill the market, you kill the incentive to steal.

To truly multiply our force capacity on a shrinking budget, we must look at South Africa’s massive private security sector, which boasts over 550,000 active guards, outnumbering state police three to one. However, integrating this sector requires extreme caution. As the controversial deployment of Gauteng’s amaPanyaza (crime prevention wardens) demonstrated, rushing poorly vetted or rapidly trained parallel forces onto the streets creates a political and legal minefield.

If the SAPS is to transition from a vehicle of managed decline into a lean, 21st-century force multiplier, it must execute a dual strategy of civilianisation and demilitarisation.

To avoid future mishaps, any private-public security integration must be strictly bound by law. Private forces should never inherit advanced statutory police powers; they must remain the eyes and ears operating under citizen arrest parameters. Rather than risky human-to-human field alignment, integration should be digital, linking private control rooms, automated number plate recognition (ANPR) networks, and CCTV feeds directly into SAPS command centres. This creates an objective, unalterable tech buffer that removes human bias, secures the legal chain of custody, and keeps private commercial motives fully separated from public deployment.

Closer to home, the City of Cape Town has provided a domestic proof-of-concept by aggressively bypassing the national SAPS budget bottleneck. By injecting billions of locally raised municipal funds into targeted initiatives like the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) and the Emergency Policing and Incident Command (Epic) digital system, the city has decoupled its safety strategy from national procurement rot. In addition, by leveraging automated technologies like gunshot detection sensors and intelligent camera networks, local law enforcement multiplies its efficacy without expanding its human payroll.

To defeat sophisticated corporate enterprises like construction mafias, drug syndicates, and infrastructure saboteurs, the SAPS must abandon the theatre of random visible patrols. We must aggressively move administrative officers out of comfortable desk jobs and onto the streets, replacing them with civilian clerks. We must legally integrate the country’s private security apparatus into national data-sharing networks under strict regulatory oversight. And we must aggressively implement minister Cachalia’s promises to purge internal corruption by replacing insular, compromised disciplinary panels with independent legal experts.

If the SAPS is to transition from a vehicle of managed decline into a lean, 21st-century force multiplier, it must execute a dual strategy of civilianisation and demilitarisation.

By freezing the recruitment of armed officers for desk jobs and aggressively hiring lower-cost civilian administrators, case managers and IT specialists, the SAPS can instantly unlock field capacity.

South African politicians must adapt to downscaled VIP protection or fund their own private security, allowing public funds to defend the public.

The most damning indictment of the SAPS’s operational failure is the multibillion-rand haemorrhage of civil claims arising from unlawful arrests, detentions and police brutality. To halt this catastrophic drain on public funds, the ministry must enforce strict command accountability. Station commanders and provincial commissioners must be held personally and financially liable for the legal infractions committed under their watch.

The R127bn budget is not a solution; it is an expensive monument to repetition. If South Africa continues to treat crime as a political numbers game rather than a structural, legislative and technological challenge, the budget will simply present higher costs, fewer working police cars and the exact same tragic results. It is time to wake the sleeping giant of intelligence, radically restructure our deployments, harden our infrastructure, and stop funding the insanity.