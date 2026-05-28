BHEKE STOFILE | It’s time for local government to step up to the plate

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The upcoming municipal polls are an opportunity to choose leaders who will restore stability, rebuild institutions, and position service delivery central to governance, says the South African Local Government Association.

If there were ever a year that demanded reflection, courage and clarity of purpose from us as a nation, it is 2026. It is a year marked by milestones that remind us not only of how far we have come, but also of how much further we must go in our democratic journey.

We mark 30 years since the adoption of our democratic Constitution, a living document that continues to guide the moral and developmental trajectory of our country.

We commemorate 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Uprising, a defining moment of courage by a generation that refused to accept injustice. We also honour 70 years since the anti-pass campaign of 1956, when women stood firm to shape the future of our nation.

Amid these profound anniversaries, South Africans will also return to the polls on November 4 for the local government elections.

This is not just another electoral cycle. It is a defining opportunity for citizens to shape the future of local governance by electing leaders who are capable, ethical and committed to delivering for communities.

At the same time, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) is set to reach its own milestone — it will celebrate its 30th anniversary this November.

Salga at 30

The formation of Salga in 1996 marked a decisive turning point in the democratisation of local governance. It ended a fragmented system where access to basic services was uneven and unjust, and established a unified institutional voice for the country’s 257 municipalities.

It affirmed a simple but powerful truth: democracy lives in communities. It lives whether water flows from a tap, whether refuse is collected, whether roads are maintained, and whether municipalities create conditions for dignity and opportunity.

Over three decades, Salga has played a central role in shaping this landscape:

It has driven policy and legislative reforms, including influencing the evolution of local government through initiatives such as the current review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government, the foundational framework for municipalities.

It has stabilised labour relations through a historic long-term wage agreement that brought certainty to the sector.

It has strengthened municipalities through capacity building, training, and research, improving governance and financial management.

It helped to establish structured labour engagement through the South African Local Government Bargaining Council.

It has ensured that South African municipalities have a voice globally through platforms such as United Cities and Local Governments.

These are not small achievements. They represent tangible progress in building a developmental local state.

Restoring confidence in local governance

Yet, we must be candid.

While progress is visible, there is a growing sense, both within communities and the sector itself, that more could have been achieved. Service delivery backlogs persist. Infrastructure is under pressure. Governance failures in some municipalities have weakened public confidence.

The review of the 1998 White Paper has provided a sober diagnosis. It reminds us that some of the assumptions made in the early years of democracy, particularly around the funding model and institutional capacity, did not fully anticipate the scale and complexity of today’s challenges.

We now operate in a far more demanding environment. Communities are more informed and more impatient. Fiscal pressures are intensifying. Service delivery expectations are rising.

Political dynamics, particularly the rise of coalition governments, are reshaping governance in ways that leave communities asking a difficult question: for whom is this democracy working?

The upcoming local government elections must be seen as a call for active citizenship — Bheke Stofile, Salga president

Coalition governments have introduced a new layer of complexity. Stability can no longer be taken for granted.

In this context, Salga has continued to play a critical role, advocating for a regulatory framework for coalitions, promoting stability, and offering guidance.

Without these interventions, the situation in many municipalities could well have been worse.

The upcoming local government elections must be seen as a call for active citizenship. South Africans must not treat this moment lightly. It is an opportunity to choose leaders who will restore stability, rebuild institutions, and place service delivery at the centre of governance.

At the same time, Salga itself must evolve. We must confront difficult questions. Are we sufficiently responsive to municipalities? Are we influencing policy at the scale required? Are we clearly understood by communities?

Communities are not only demanding better services; some are also calling on Salga to examine its own role in the value chain of delivery. These calls must be taken seriously.

The next phase of local government requires a Salga that is more agile, more assertive, more visible, and more trusted.

As we approach our 30th anniversary, Salga will embark on a deliberate programme of reflection and repositioning. This will not be an exercise in self-congratulation, but a rigorous assessment of where we have succeeded, where we have fallen short, and how we must adapt.

At the centre of this renewal is a clear ambition: to reposition Salga as the trusted voice of local government.

This trust must be earned, through credibility, consistency, and courage. It requires us to speak with authority on behalf of municipalities, advocate for practical solutions, confront failure where it exists, and strengthen partnerships across society.

Ultimately, this is about restoring confidence in local government itself.

The next 30 years will demand more. More accountability, more innovation, and more decisive leadership. But they also present an opportunity to build a system of local governance that truly works for the people.

As we reflect on three decades of organised local government, we do so humbled by what has been achieved, yet clear that the work ahead is far greater.

2026 must be remembered not only as a year of reckoning, but as the year in which citizens exercised their democratic power, Salga renewed its purpose, and local government reclaimed its place as a trusted foundation of South Africa’s democracy.

This article was sponsored by Salga.