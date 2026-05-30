Q&A with Aaron Motsoaledi, minister of health

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The Constitutional Court has ruled the certificate of need sections of the National Health Act unconstitutional. Chris Barron asked minister of health Aaron Motsoaledi ...

Will this weaken NHI?

No, not at all.

Didn’t you argue it was a central pillar of NHI?

No, I don’t remember saying that.

Doesn’t its invalidation undermine the principle of central control which NHI relies on?

The certificate of need is not necessarily about central control.

Isn’t it about the state dictating to doctors and other health-care professionals where they can practise and what services they can provide?

No, it doesn’t do that at all. All it does is, it tells the country where health-care facilities must be situated. If a doctor doesn’t want to go there, nobody can force him or her to go.

So under NHI private doctors will be free to operate anywhere they like?

Of course. The certificate of need is just for distribution of facilities around the country so that NHI serves the population very well.

How can it do this without forcing doctors to go to underserviced areas?

Universal health coverage needs the state to put facilities where the people are. But no doctors are forced to go there.

Are you saying the certificate of need makes no difference to NHI at all?

It makes it convenient, but it doesn’t mean if it is not there, then you cannot run NHI.

So why did you waste so much time and money challenging the 2024 high court ruling against the certificate of need at the Constitutional Court?

Because a certificate of need is convenient for any health-care system, whether NHI or not, it makes it much better. It’s a convenient tool but it doesn’t mean NHI can’t run without it.

Isn’t the essence of NHI central control?

I don’t know what you mean by that.

It involves a central fund and central procurement, doesn’t it?

Yes, of course it does, but that’s not the essence. The essence is an equitable health-care system that will cover everybody regardless of their economic status. You can do procurement in a centralised way or not, it does not stop NHI. We want central procurement to stop corruption and for economies of scale.

Not because you want complete control over every aspect of the health-care industry?

I don’t know what you mean by “complete control”. We’re already controlling the health-care system.

Is this why private doctors believe that under NHI you’ll control where they practise?

At the moment they are going to practise where they want to because there is no certificate of need. Until we find another method.

Is that why they believe you want to control them under NHI?

Maybe you must ask them why they believe that, because it’s not there in the NHI Act.

The Constitutional Court clearly judged it a risk, regardless.

Does that judgement refer to NHI?

Didn’t the court find that the certificate of need would enable the state to tell health-care professionals where to practise?

It’s a tool that governments use to distribute health facilities equitably and geographically.

Why did the Constitutional Court find it unconstitutional and undemocratic?

We put it there because it would help us distribute health facilities around the country. By no means were we going to force any doctor to go there.