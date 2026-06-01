EDITORIAL | Safa bungle not only blow to team’s morale but embarrassment to country

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The news that Bafana Bafana’s departure for Mexico, en route to the 2026 World Cup, has been delayed due to an administrative bungle by the South African Football Association (Safa) is nothing short of disgraceful.

While the players and technical staff prepare to carry the pride and hopes of a nation onto the world stage, they have instead found themselves grounded by Safa’s incompetence.

The fact that several players and officials did not receive their US visas on time, forcing a last-minute scramble and postponing the team’s departure, is a failure that cannot be sugarcoated.

Bafana Bafana qualified for the World Cup in October last year. Notwithstanding the fact that the final squad was announced last week, Safa should have made the necessary arrangements months ago to sort out the visa applications for people like the coach and the technical team.

This is not a minor oversight, it is a fundamental administrative duty that any national sporting body must fulfil with precision and urgency. The entire process of securing travel documentation is standard protocol for any international competition, especially one as significant as the World Cup. How, then, did Safa allow such a preventable obstacle to arise?

This incident is not only a blow to the team’s morale but also a deep embarrassment to the country. It undermines our international reputation and sends the message that South Africa cannot manage even the most basic aspects of global sporting participation

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie was right to condemn what he aptly described as a “Safa travel & visa debacle”. His demand for accountability and a full report is necessary and overdue. The players and coaches, who have dedicated themselves to preparing for this tournament, deserve better. Instead, they have been let down by the very institution entrusted with their welfare and success.

The delay comes at a crucial stage in preparations as they are scheduled to face Jamaica on Friday. Had the team departed as originally planned, they would have arrived in Mexico on Monday, allowing several days for training and acclimatisation before their planned friendly.

This incident is not only a blow to the team’s morale but also a deep embarrassment to the country. It undermines our international reputation and sends the message that South Africa cannot manage even the most basic aspects of global sporting participation.

While the Mamelodi Sundowns players were spared thanks to existing visas from previous competitions, most of the squad now await a resolution to an avoidable crisis.

Safa owes the nation an explanation and, more importantly, swift and decisive action to ensure those responsible are held to account. There can be no excuse for such gross administrative failure. Bafana Bafana and our country deserve competence and professionalism, not excuses and embarrassment.