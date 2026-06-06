Q&A with human rights commissioner Philile Ntuli on finding July 2021 riot instigators

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What is your biggest concern about the state’s failure to identify and jail the primary instigators of July 2021?

Until the state is able to unearth and uncover the identities of those who organised and orchestrated July 2021, all of us are vulnerable to this happening again.

Do you suspect the same instigators are involved in the recent anti-foreigner violence?

We can’t speak with any certainty on the connection. All we can do is draw attention to the outstanding implementation of our recommendation that the state has a responsibility to ensure that the primary instigators of July 2021 are identified.

You urged state security agencies to use the findings of your 2024 inquiry into the riots to identify them as a matter of urgency, didn’t you?

Absolutely. However, that does not give us any legitimate basis to make direct connections between July 2021 and the current moment.

You don’t think their failure to identify, convict and jail the primary instigators is being played out in the latest violence?

What we do know is there are many members of society who are justifiably angry at the state’s failure to ensure that they have access to their human rights, particularly socioeconomic rights such as housing and water. And this anger can be mobilised by political entrepreneurs to fulfil their own agendas. The question is: what is the state of readiness should July 2021 erupt into something even bigger?

Do you have any confidence in the state’s readiness?

We have reason to be concerned, and have responded to this concern by ensuring that we constantly alert the state to our concerns, given our observations of the state’s incapacity to defend lives in 2021.

Do you suspect police collusion in the recent anti-foreigner protests?

No, but there are lots of visuals being shared online of people being beaten up in the presence of police. And the question for us is: what is the responsibility of the police witnessing this violence?

Doesn’t their failure to protect the victims suggest collusion with the perpetrators?

No. Police collusion suggests something more systemic, structural and planned. What we’re seeing in visuals is the negligence of individual police officers. This does not in any way suggest systemic or structural collusion by SAPS as an institution.

So you don’t think the fact that so many police are shown watching suspected foreigners being beaten up and doing nothing suggests collusion with the perpetrators?

No. Instances of police not taking action at an individual level certainly cannot be related to a conclusive finding of collusion. But such incidents that have come to our attention have been sent to the provincial or national commissioner to ask what the SAPS is doing with regard to these incidents.

Are you concerned that the department of labour unleashing 10,000 inspectors on businesses might lead to human rights violations?

One would expect that in the conduct of their work they would abide by the law. Should there be human rights violations, these must be taken up on a case-by-case basis.

Will you hold the department accountable?

We’d have to assess the culpability of the department on a case-by-case basis.