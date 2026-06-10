JOHN NTSHAUPE MOLEPO | What South Africa can learn from Sars and Unisa

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It is often said that one cannot praise a fish for swimming because swimming is intrinsic to its nature. Yet this analogy raises an important question in the context of leadership and public institutions: should exceptional performance be overlooked simply because it is expected?

Across many sectors, leaders are frequently judged by failures and shortcomings, while successes and institutional achievements receive comparatively less recognition. This tendency is particularly evident in public institutions, where public scrutiny is intense and where leadership is often evaluated through the lens of crises rather than progress.

South Africa’s democratic experience offers several examples of institutions that have successfully recovered from periods of difficulty and emerged stronger.

The revival of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) following the challenges associated with state capture is one such example. Once regarded as one of the country’s most effective public institutions, Sars experienced significant organisational disruption, declining public confidence and weakening operational effectiveness.

However, through decisive leadership, governance reforms and a renewed commitment to institutional integrity, the organisation was able to restore its credibility and operational capacity. Today, Sars is frequently cited as a model of institutional recovery and public sector renewal.

The lesson from Sars is that institutions should not be defined solely by the challenges they encounter but by their capacity to respond, adapt and improve. Similar lessons can be drawn from the experience of the University of South Africa (Unisa), Africa’s largest university and one of the continent’s most significant institutions of higher learning.

Leading a university such as Unisa presents unique and formidable challenges. Contemporary higher education institutions operate in an environment characterised by financial constraints, governance pressures, student expectations, technological disruption, increasing competition and demands for social transformation. In South Africa, these challenges are further compounded by the historical inequalities that continue to shape access, success, and institutional development within the higher education sector. Managing such complexity requires more than administrative competence; it requires strategic vision, resilience and the capacity to guide institutions through periods of uncertainty.

Like many leaders who assume office during periods of organisational difficulty, Professor LenkaBula faced criticism from various stakeholders, some of whom questioned her leadership capabilities and suitability for the role. Such criticism is not uncommon in public institutions, where newly appointed leaders often inherit longstanding challenges but are nevertheless expected to provide immediate solutions.

When Professor Puleng LenkaBula assumed office as vice-chancellor and principal of Unisa, she inherited an institution confronting significant governance, administrative and operational challenges. The university was navigating a difficult period marked by intense public scrutiny and concerns about institutional stability.

Like many leaders who assume office during periods of organisational difficulty, Professor LenkaBula faced criticism from various stakeholders, some of whom questioned her leadership capabilities and suitability for the role. Such criticism is not uncommon in public institutions, where newly appointed leaders often inherit longstanding challenges but are nevertheless expected to provide immediate solutions.

While accountability and critical scrutiny remain essential features of democratic governance, a balanced assessment of leadership must consider both challenges and achievements. It is important to evaluate leaders not only by the difficulties they inherit but also by the progress they facilitate.

In this regard, the trajectory of Unisa under Professor LenkaBula’s leadership and collective provide an opportunity to reflect on the role of leadership in institutional renewal and transformation.

Over recent years, Unisa has undertaken efforts aimed at institutional stabilisation, governance improvement and academic renewal. Beyond addressing immediate operational concerns, the university has sought to strengthen its core academic mission through investments in teaching, learning, research and innovation. These efforts reflect an understanding that the long-term sustainability of any university depends on its ability to maintain academic excellence while simultaneously responding to changing societal needs.

Among the notable developments has been the expansion and diversification of academic programmes. The introduction of innovative offerings, including aviation-related qualifications, illustrates an institution seeking to position itself strategically within an evolving knowledge economy. Such initiatives demonstrate responsiveness to emerging skills demands and reinforce the university’s commitment to broadening educational opportunities for South Africans and the wider African continent.

The Unisa campus in Pretoria (Dudu Zitha/Sunday Times)

Equally significant has been the university’s growing research profile. Research productivity remains one of the most important indicators of a university’s contribution to knowledge generation and societal development.

Improvements in research output and increasing recognition within national and international ranking systems suggest that Unisa is strengthening its position within South Africa’s higher education landscape. These developments are particularly noteworthy given the scale and complexity of the institution and the challenges associated with leading a large open-distance learning university.

The experience of Unisa offers important lessons for universities and public institutions more broadly. First, institutional transformation requires patience. Sustainable change rarely occurs overnight; it emerges through sustained effort, strategic planning and incremental improvements.

Second, leadership matters. While leaders alone cannot solve systemic challenges, they play a critical role in setting direction, mobilising stakeholders and fostering organisational cultures that support innovation and accountability.

Third, strong governance remains indispensable. Institutions that invest in accountability, transparency and ethical leadership are better positioned to navigate periods of uncertainty and maintain public trust.

Perhaps the most important lesson is the need for balanced leadership evaluation. Public discourse often focuses disproportionately on institutional failures while paying insufficient attention to progress and achievements. Yet both dimensions are necessary for an objective assessment of performance.

Recognising success does not imply ignoring shortcomings; rather, it acknowledges that leadership should be evaluated holistically, taking into account the complexity of the environment within which institutions operate.

Albert Einstein famously observed that “in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” The experiences of institutions such as Sars and Unisa illustrate the enduring relevance of this insight. Both cases demonstrate that organisational adversity need not be a permanent condition. Through effective leadership, sound governance, strategic vision and institutional resilience, challenges can become opportunities for renewal and growth.

As universities across South Africa and beyond confront increasingly complex social, economic and technological challenges, the experience of Unisa serves as a valuable reminder that institutional greatness is often forged through adversity. The university’s ongoing journey suggests that transformation is possible when leadership remains focused on long-term objectives, invests in the academic project and maintains confidence in the institution’s capacity to evolve.

For higher education leaders and policymakers alike, the central lesson is clear: success should not only be measured by the absence of challenges, but by the ability to transform those challenges into opportunities for institutional advancement and societal impact.

John Ntshaupe Molepo is the executive director of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (Saapam) and associate professor at Tshwane University of Technology. He writes in his personal capacity.