LUCKY MATHEBULA | South Africa and Mexico again: why June 11 is more than a football anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana players and technical and backroom staff pose after a training session at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico on Thursday ahead of their 2026 World Cup kickoff match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

Story audio is generated using AI

Sixteen years after the sound of the vuvuzela announced South Africa to the world, June 11 returns with an almost poetic symmetry.

South Africa and Mexico meet again on the same date that opened the 2010 World Cup, the match that ended 1–1 after Siphiwe Tshabalala gave Bafana Bafana the lead and Rafael Márquez equalised late.

Now, as the 2026 tournament opens in Mexico City with Mexico again facing South Africa, the fixture is more than a sporting coincidence. It is an invitation to remember what football can reveal about a nation to itself.

In 2010, many of us thought we were preparing to host a tournament. In truth, we were preparing to encounter ourselves.

The dominant conversation before kickoff was about stadiums, logistics, transport, readiness and whether the national team could avoid embarrassment. But beneath the technical planning, something larger was happening.

South Africans were undergoing a brief but extraordinary civic awakening. We were not simply getting ready for the world to arrive; we were learning, perhaps for the first time in a long while, how to arrive for one another.

That is why the memory of 2010 still matters. The World Cup gave us an uncommon picture of ourselves: loud, open, generous, confident, playful and emotionally available to the idea of a common country.

For a few weeks, the familiar fractures of race, class, geography and history did not disappear, but they loosened their grip. Public space felt shared. Celebration felt national. The country did not solve its structural problems, but it remembered, however briefly, that solidarity is not a slogan. It is a social practice.

The power of that moment was not only in the opening ceremony or the global spectacle. It was in the way South Africans occupied the event before the world fully claimed it. Fan parks, city streets, townships, suburbs and business districts all became part of the same emotional geography.

The vuvuzela was not merely a noisemaker. It was a declaration of presence. It said: we are here, we are hosting, and we are not asking permission to sound like ourselves.

The opening match will come and go. But the larger question will remain: what would it take, beyond football, for South Africa to hear that call to come together once more and mean it?

The opening match against Mexico captured that spirit perfectly. It was not just that Tshabalala’s goal became one of the iconic images of the tournament. It was that the goal condensed a national mood, joy, release, surprise, assertion, into a single strike. South Africa did not win that day; the match finished 1–1 and Tshabalala was named man of the match. But in a deeper sense, the country had already won something larger: the confidence that it could convene the world without diminishing itself.

That is why this 2026 reunion with Mexico carries emotional weight beyond tactics and form guides. It connects two eras of South African public feeling. The first was a moment of arrival: Africa’s first World Cup, hosted on our soil, with South Africa acting as both national host and continental symbol. The second is a moment of recall. It asks whether we can still access the civic energy that 2010 briefly unlocked.

Can we still imagine the country as a shared project rather than a contested inheritance? Can sport still remind us that belonging must be performed, not merely proclaimed?

There is also a quiet lesson here about national memory. South Africans often remember 2010 as infrastructure, flags and nostalgia. But its deeper legacy was democratic rather than decorative. It showed that national identity is strongest not when it is imposed from above, but when it is enacted from below, in song, in movement, in humour, in ritual, in ordinary people choosing to inhabit public life together.

That is what made the tournament feel bigger than football. It gave the country a fleeting rehearsal of common purpose. The irony, of course, is that the need for such common purpose may be even greater in 2026 than it was in 2010.

South Africa today is wearier, more unequal, more distrustful of institutions and more familiar with disappointment. Yet precisely for that reason, the return of this fixture matters. Memory can be politically useful when it does not sedate us with sentimentality, but provokes us to ask what conditions made a moment of national coherence possible, and why they have been so difficult to sustain.

So, when South Africa meets Mexico again on June 11, the significance will not lie only in the scoreline. It will lie in the reminder. Some matches are about points; others are about memory, meaning and national posture. This one is about all three. It recalls the day South Africa welcomed the world, but also the day South Africans, however imperfectly and briefly, welcomed one another. That remains the more difficult task, and the more important one.

If 2010 was the moment we discovered that a country could find itself in the act of hosting, then 2026 should be the moment we ask whether that discovery still has political and moral force.

The opening match will come and go. But the larger question will remain: what would it take, beyond football, for South Africa to hear that call to come together once more and mean it?