RONWEN WILLIAMS | We are back ... the spirit of the World Cup burns bright in SA

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the national team is ready for the Fifa World Cup challenge.

Story audio is generated using AI

Dear South Africa

Sibuyile.

We are back.

Not just back at the Fifa World Cup 2026 … Back to believing again. Back to dreaming again. Back together again.

For 16 years, we South Africans have waited for this moment.

Sixteen years of hoping to see our flag rise again on football’s biggest stage. Sixteen years of remembering what it felt like when the world stood still for South African football. Sixteen years of carrying the pain of coming close, falling short and still refusing to stop believing.

But through it all, we South Africans never gave up on ourselves, on our spirit or on the national team.

And now, we have the honour of carrying that belief back on to the world stage.

Sibuyile …

This word speaks to every South African who knows what it means to fight their way back. To rebuild. To rise after disappointment. To keep going even when the journey feels long.

This moment belongs to all of us.

To the young boys playing football in the streets until the sun goes down, with mom screaming “Sibusiso, yeyi wena buya endlini!” To the girls who dream of wearing the South African badge with pride one day. To the mothers and fathers sacrificing everything for their children’s dreams. To the supporters who filled stadiums even when results didn’t go their way. To the generation who watched the 2010 Fifa World Cup South Africa and promised themselves that one day, South Africa would return, not as hosts, but as contenders.

That day is here.

For the first time in a long time, some South Africans will not only watch the World Cup from home but also experience it with us in the stadiums, carrying our flag alongside the team.

That’s what makes this journey even more special.

Because through kind sponsors, ordinary South Africans were given the opportunity to turn a lifelong dream into reality — the chance to stand on the world stage and support our national team where it matters most.

That means something.

Because moments like these are bigger than sport. They are about what becomes possible when people, communities and partners come together behind a shared dream.

It means supporters from Soweto, Polokwane, Gqeberha or Kimberley who never imagined they would see a World Cup match live, can now become part of this story.

It means fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, friends and families will create memories that will last forever.

Because football has always been about more than 90 minutes.

It’s about belonging. It’s about pride. It’s about shared moments that bring a country together.

And as players, knowing that South Africans will be there with us, singing with us, believing with us, carrying the spirit of home to every stadium, gives this moment even greater meaning.

Sibuyile …

Because moments like these are bigger than sport. They are about what becomes possible when people, communities and partners come together behind a shared dream.

When we walk on to that World Cup stage, we’ll walk with more than just a badge on our chest.

We’ll carry a nation.

The pride of our people. The resilience of our country. The spirit of every South African who still believes in what’s possible.

Sibuyile is not just about returning to the World Cup.

It’s about returning hope. Returning pride. Returning belief.

This team understands the responsibility of this moment.

We’re not promising perfection. We’re promising hearts. We’re promising a fight. We’re promising that every single time we wear this jersey, we’ll give everything we have for this country.

Because South Africa deserves a team that reflects its spirit.

Strong. Resilient.

Fearless. United.

Sixteen years later, the world will see us again.

But more importantly, South Africa will see itself again.

Sibuyile …

And this time, we’re going together.

Ronwen Williams is captain of Bafana Bafana