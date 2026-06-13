EDITORIAL | A stress test for democracy

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The November 4 local government elections will be as much a test of our democracy and the level of faith people have in the electoral system — especially given the appalling record of many of our local authorities — as they are a test of the political strength of parties and candidates.

Key to this test of our democratic system is the extent to which young people feel they have a say in their future. So far, the results of campaigns to encourage young people to register and then actually vote have not been encouraging.

According to research quoted by the South African Local Government Association Youth Commission, 60% of non-registered citizens between the ages of 18 and 34 do not intend to register.

Voter apathy is not so much disengagement from civic activities as it is disillusionment with the form and outcomes of politics in local councils

Overall, however, 27.9-million South Africans are registered to vote, which speaks to the potential for a meaningful mandate for successful candidates.

But when the Electoral Commission of South Africa holds its two-day voter registration drive this weekend, it will be aware that in the national and provincial elections in 2024, voter turnout was only 58.64% of registered voters, representing 41% of all adult citizens.

Many people have given up on voting, especially in local elections, and have turned instead to community-driven initiatives. This indicates that voter apathy is not so much disengagement from civic activities as it is disillusionment with the form and outcomes of politics in local councils.

There’s little the Electoral Commission can do about the ruinous charades that constitute so many of our local governments. However, this disgraceful state of affairs provides a compelling reason to register and vote for candidates and parties that have local interests at heart — primarily in the form of clean and efficient local government, the judicious use of public finances, and accountability to the voters who put their trust in them.