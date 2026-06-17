ONGAMA MTIMKA | Why SA’s automotive sector is in a precarious and vulnerable position

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South Africa’s automotive future cannot be secured through political stability alone, says the writer.

South Africa’s automotive sector stands at a decisive inflection point.

The stabilising role of the government of national unity (GNU), alongside the signals emanating from the 2026 local government elections, has rightly focused attention on policy continuity and investor sentiment.

Yet, these dynamics alone are insufficient to secure long-term industrial resilience. What is increasingly required is a structural response to shifting global realities, particularly the reconfiguration of value chains, intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, and the evolving strategic priorities of multinational firms.

At the centre of this transition lies a difficult but necessary question: what happens when foreign automotive multinationals, especially those with long-standing operations in South Africa, can no longer justify their presence on profitability grounds?

Vulnerabilities in the current model

Foreign manufacturers in South Africa face mounting pressures. Chinese firms, supported by scale, cost competitiveness, and coordinated industrial policy, are reshaping global automotive markets.

In this context, assumptions about the long-term commitment of multinational firms to local production become increasingly fragile.

Expectations that such firms will protect domestic employment, safeguard intellectual property locally, or align with national industrial objectives are contingent rather than guaranteed.

South African managers and executives, despite deep operational expertise, remain largely powerless in the final analysis

Strategic decisions are ultimately taken at headquarters, reflecting global portfolio optimisation and home-country priorities. This creates a structural vulnerability in which South Africa’s industrial base remains exposed to external decisions over which it has limited influence.

This vulnerability is most visible in the allocation of production mandates. Decisions regarding model allocation, typically structured in seven-year production cycles, are taken externally.

South African managers and executives, despite deep operational expertise, remain largely powerless in the final analysis. Their role is often limited to execution rather than strategic determination. This institutional arrangement constrains local responsiveness, limits strategic agility, and reinforces dependence on external corporate priorities.

Voluntary and strategic exit framework

Rather than resisting potential exits or attempting to indefinitely retain multinational presence through incentives, a more pragmatic approach is required. This approach must be anchored in transparent engagement between firms, the state, and domestic stakeholders, with no coercion or regulatory compulsion.

Multinationals should be encouraged to openly assess the viability of their South African operations. Where continued presence is no longer economically justified, structured exits should be facilitated.

Where partial viability remains, firms should be supported in considering significant reductions in equity stakes, enabling domestic actors to assume greater control. This framework rests on three pillars:

Enabling foreign firms to exit or restructure in a manner that preserves value and protects their home-base strategic interests;

Facilitating domestic acquisition of assets through management buyouts and locally anchored investment vehicles, supported where appropriate by state-backed recapitalisation in exchange for equity; and

Transitioning towards ownership structures that are simpler, more transparent, and aligned with long-term operational sustainability.

The emphasis throughout is on negotiated restructuring more than potentially imposed localisation.

Reconfiguring control and market strategy

A central advantage of this model lies in the reconfiguration of control over production and market strategy.

Increased domestic ownership would allow South African firms to determine production priorities, including model allocation, with greater autonomy.

This directly addresses the current constraint in which local executives have limited influence over what is produced, when, and for which markets.

Under domesticated ownership structures, decisions about model cycles, product adaptation and market positioning could be aligned with domestic and regional demand conditions rather than global standardisation imperatives.

South Africa possesses significant collective experience in navigating the complexities of domestic and African markets. This includes an understanding of consumer behaviour, income distribution, infrastructure constraints, and regional trade dynamics. These factors often require differentiated approaches that may not align with standardised global strategies designed at multinational headquarters.

Greater domestic control would therefore enable firms to tailor both production and distribution strategies more effectively, enhancing competitiveness within national and regional markets.

Carefully managed transitions from multinational to domestically anchored ownership could strengthen the industrial base rather than weaken it

The logic underpinning this proposal draws on the disruptive innovation thesis. In sectors such as steel, smaller firms have historically entered by serving less complex market segments, gradually building capability, and in some cases acquiring incumbent firms.

This process has often produced a net positive outcome, increasing competition, improving efficiency, and broadening ownership. The strategic replacement or domestication of large, externally controlled firms can therefore be understood not as a rupture, but as a phase in industrial evolution.

Auto-applied to the automotive sector, this suggests that carefully managed transitions from multinational to domestically anchored ownership could strengthen the industrial base rather than weaken it.

Domestic capacity, institutional readiness, economic merit

This model assumes that South Africa has developed sufficient managerial and technical capacity to sustain automotive operations. Decades of participation in multinational value chains have produced a pool of skilled professionals with deep sectoral expertise.

The constraint is not capability, but access to capital and the structure of ownership. State participation, where necessary, should therefore be catalytic rather than permanent.

Strategic equity stakes can de-risk transitions, crowd in private investment, and ensure continuity, while allowing for eventual exit once firms stabilise.

Institutional coordination will be critical. Transparent processes, credible valuation mechanisms, and clear governance frameworks will determine the success of any transition.

It is essential that this proposal be evaluated on economic rather than nationalistic grounds. The objective is not to displace foreign capital for ideological reasons but to enhance resilience, profitability and long-term sustainability.

Key criteria for assessment should include:

the preservation of employment;

the stability of supply chains;

the capacity to maintain or improve production efficiency; and

the ability to compete within regional and global markets.

Where domestication improves these outcomes, it should be pursued. Where it does not, alternative strategies should be considered.

This disciplined, evidence-based approach is critical to maintaining investor confidence and ensuring that policy interventions support, rather than undermine, industrial performance.

Implications for industrial policy

The proposed pathway implies a shift in the role of the state. Rather than primarily offering incentives to retain multinational presence, the state becomes a facilitator of strategic restructuring. This includes:

enabling negotiations;

providing targeted financial support where justified; and

ensuring that transitions are orderly and transparent.

Such an approach is consistent with contemporary industrial policy, where states play an active role in shaping market outcomes while remaining attentive to efficiency and competitiveness.

Importantly this model aligns with the broader objectives of policy continuity under the current political settlement, while extending its scope to address structural vulnerabilities.

South Africa’s automotive future cannot be secured through political stability alone. While the GNU provides an important anchor, the deeper challenge is structural.

Facilitating voluntary exits, enabling domestication through strategic acquisitions, and restoring decision-making authority to local executives offers a pathway to reduce vulnerability while enhancing industrial agency.

In a global environment defined by uncertainty and competition, resilience will depend not only on the ability to adapt but also on the willingness to restructure where necessary.