EDITORIAL | Rise to the occasion, Bafana

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Teboho Mokoena of Bafana Bafana controls the ball during a training session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Hidalgo Stadium on June 8 2026 in Pachuca, Mexico.

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Today is crunch time for Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana as they bid to keep alive their hopes at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Following their disastrous 2-0 defeat to co-host Mexico in the opening match, South Africans expect a shift from the somnambulic showing of last Thursday to a sprightly performance when Bafana take on Czechia this evening.

They have no option but to rise to the occasion. The clash is crucial on many fronts. There is no room for error if Bafana harbour hopes of breathing life back into their campaign and banishing the haunting memory of the inexplicable misstep by Broos and his technical team.

A victory is vital at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, where Bafana need to put their best foot forward. Before them stand opponents chasing the same goal, as Czechia also fumbled their first game when they were floored 2-1 by South Korea.

We expect that the penny has dropped for Broos that this is make-or-break and he must abandon the tactless decisions of last week and deploy a more offensive approach.

Bafana players like Ricardo Goss and Thapelo Maseko have said the squad is aware they have it all to play for and pledged to deliver a display fit to advance their ambitions of progressing to the latter stages of the competition.

The three points would not only boost their confidence ahead of their final group A with South Korea but go a long way to increase their chances of advancing to the last 32, which would be an historic feat as the team has never progressed beyond the group stages in three previous appearances at the global football festival.

The burly boys of Czechia will provide a sterner physical test and look to exploit their imposing height as a useful threat in aerial dominance, which will demand dogged defensive discipline from Bafana.

The situation calls Broos’s team to summon all their tactical skills and deploy pacey wingers to edge out the Europeans in what will be a match of contrasting styles.

Injecting urgency into their game should be a priority while better use of the ball to profit from possession will assist Bafana to gain ground towards the mission to attain the all-important win.

A victory would revive Bafana’s spirit and reinvigorate the nation’s support. The three points would not only boost their confidence ahead of their final group A with South Korea but go a long way to increase their chances of advancing to the last 32, which would be an historic feat as the team has never progressed beyond the group stages in three previous appearances at the global football festival.

It’s been a sweet and sour first week of the tournament for the African teams. Only one, Côte d’Ivoire, has achieved a positive result by beating Ecuador 1-0. The 2022 semifinalists Morocco drew 1-1 with five-time winners Brazil. Debutants Cape Verde impressively drew goalless with 2010 winners Spain, while Mohamed Salah’s Egypt finished 1-1 with Belgium.

For the rest it’s been misery: Tunisia was thrashed 5-1 by Sweden; Senegal fell 3-1 to France; Algeria were shown no mercy by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who won 3-0.

We look to Bafana to warm South African hearts with a win. A poor performance would give credence to Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin’s preposterous proposition that the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to countries to 48 competing nations “makes for completely uninteresting matches”.