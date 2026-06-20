LEON SCHREIBER | Reform at home affairs is no longer hypothetical

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When I was appointed as minister of home affairs in July 2024, I was met by a constant refrain from the media and public. Wherever I went, people described the task at hand as a “poisoned chalice”. It was easy to see why.

On day 1, I found on my desk an ID document backlog of 247,500. A visa backlog of 306,000 unprocessed applications dating back a decade. A green ID book still relied on by 18-million South Africans, despite being the most defrauded document on the African continent. Paper-based and manual systems that provided loopholes routinely exploited by syndicates. Snaking queues at offices. A fledgling Border Management Authority (BMA) was established the year before with a funding shortfall of 80%, on top of the department’s own 60% staff shortage. And much, much more.

But where others saw only overwhelming challenges, I saw an important opportunity to demonstrate that South Africa has the capacity to solve even our most intractable problems — provided that we prioritise the politics of systemic and sustained reform over spectacle and sloganeering. We resolved to change the entire business model itself through the embrace of digital transformation.

Two years later, the choice we made is beginning to pay off at the exact time our country needs it most.

From the start, our reform journey has been anchored by three flagship reforms:

First, to secure and expand access to physical civic documents, such as IDs and passports, through a new digital partnership model with the banking sector. The target contained in the medium-term development plan (MTDP) is to expand these services to 1,000 bank branches by 2029. Given that only 248 home affairs offices and 30 bank branches previously offered this service, achieving this target would entail a fourfold increase in access across the country, dramatically cutting queues while also enabling the discontinuation of the green ID book.

Second, to replace all visa processes that still relied on manual or paper-based procedures. On this front, our end-of-term MTDP target is to introduce a cutting-edge electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system built around machine learning and facial recognition.

Third, to tie these reforms together into a new intelligent population register that augments the existing population database by incorporating biometric and other information for all foreigners in the country while decentralising access and control over their own personal information into the hands of South African citizens through a new digital identity system.

Thanks to our relentless focus on implementation over populism, we are now well ahead of schedule on each of these flagship reforms.

What is clear is that home affairs reform is no longer hypothetical. The key initiatives required to systematically overhaul South Africa’s civic and immigration systems are now live, supported by cross-cutting enablers

Just three months after the first bank branch went live under our new digital application process, where it now takes as little as five minutes to apply for a smart ID, an incredible 216,515 applications have already been processed at the 178 bank branches.

Similarly, the ETA went live in October 2025 for tourists from China, India, Mexico and Indonesia. It has already processed 85,831 applications, including 5,158 rejections based on our new capability to verify documents and biometrics for foreigners.

Finally, the period for public comment on draft regulations to govern the digital ID system closed on June 6. The backend technology is largely built and is already being implemented flawlessly for our new citizenship reinstatement portal in compliance with a Constitutional Court order.

These three flagship initiatives are supported by additional enabling and cross-cutting reforms:

The cabinet recently approved the revised white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection that will lead to the introduction of new legislation to harmonise and strengthen enforcement against abuses while positioning South Africa as a more attractive destination for tourism and investment.

A comprehensive culture change programme is also under way that rewards high performers and advances digital literacy while clamping down mercilessly on corruption and malfeasance.

At the same time, we have dramatically ramped up law enforcement. Lawful deportations over the past 24 months have surged by 46%, with more than 109,000 inland deportations conducted, while the BMA has prevented over 450,000 attempted illegal or unauthorised border crossings.

These reforms are being accelerated even further following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address on the GNU’s approach to migration.

What is clear is that home affairs reform is no longer hypothetical. The key initiatives required to systematically overhaul South Africa’s civic and immigration systems are now live, supported by cross-cutting enablers.

What remains is for us to scale these critical reforms to thousands of bank branches, to every port of entry, and to every smartphone. When we are done, the same home affairs that was once a poster child for dysfunction will be a template for how even our most vexing and overwhelming problems can be fixed with a reform-minded approach.

We will not rest until the job is done.