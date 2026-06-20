LUCKY MATHEBULA | Can the Buffalo survive the poisoned dart that is Phala Phala?

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President Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge is no longer merely to survive impeachment procedurally; it is to neutralise the dart politically and morally, says the writer. File photo.

Game farmers and hunters know a brutal truth that politicians pretend not to understand: the weapon chosen tells us the intention. A rifle is honest in its violence. A snare is patient in its cruelty. But the poisoned dart is the weapon of calculated delay. It does not kill loudly. It enters quietly, travels through the bloodstream, weakens the animal from within and waits for panic, heat and movement to do the rest.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is known as “the Buffalo”. Although the title was originally mockingly bestowed on him, the image is one of power, stamina, wealth, danger and majesty. The buffalo is one of the Big Five, feared in the wild for its unpredictable temperament, protective instincts and capacity to survive attacks. It is not an easy animal to bring down.

But South African politics has never been a sanctuary for noble animals. It is a fenced reserve of ambition, patronage, betrayal and selective morality. In the ANC’s dominant-party era, the prize was never only policy. It was the state itself: appointments, budgets, prosecutions, intelligence, tenders and the power to decide who is protected, who is sacrificed and who is displayed as a trophy after the factional kill.

Phala Phala is the dart that found the Buffalo. In February 2020, foreign currency was stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. The country was not told in the transparent language expected when a crime touches the sitting head of state. Instead, the matter entered public life in June 2022 through former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser, who laid criminal charges alleging money laundering and defeating the ends of justice. From that moment, the dart was lodged in the flesh of the presidency.

The genius of the dart is that it does not need the animal to collapse immediately. Phala Phala has operated in exactly that way. It injected into the national bloodstream questions that will not die: cash hidden on a private farm, unexplained delay, presidential ethics, private wealth, state protection, the credibility of anti-corruption rhetoric and the old South African habit of asking citizens to survive on explanations too thin to feed a goat. Ramaphosa’s loyalists repeat that no criminal wrongdoing has been proven. That may be legally relevant. It is politically insufficient. A president who built his moral authority on cleaning up the ruins of state capture cannot demand applause for merely avoiding a conviction.

The impeachment process is the forced march of the darted Buffalo. The more Ramaphosa moves, the more the toxin circulates

The Constitutional Court’s revival of the impeachment route has reopened the wound and returned the matter to parliament, where it should have been dealt with seriously in the first place. The impeachment committee now becomes the long path through the thicket, where every step may disturb another swarm of questions: why the money was stored as it was; who knew what; who did what; whether state resources were misused; and whether the president’s explanations can survive contact with daylight.

The impeachment process is the forced march of the darted Buffalo. The more Ramaphosa moves, the more the toxin circulates.

The 2027 vultures are no longer merely circling; they are rehearsing descent. Provincial hyenas are restless. Factional jackals are sniffing for weakness. The post-Buffalo ecosystem is being imagined before the animal has fallen. Networks are recalibrating, donors are listening, old loyalties are being priced and new claimants are measuring the distance between presidential injury and presidential vacancy.

The opposition hunters are visible and noisy. But the more dangerous hunters are those inside the herd, smiling for the cameras while sharpening knives in the shade.

This is where the saga truly originated: not only in the theft of dollars from a sofa, not only in Fraser’s complaint, not only in the section 89 panel and not only in the courts. It originated in the rotten contradiction of South African power, where liberation legitimacy, private accumulation, state authority and party protection have been allowed to graze in the same enclosure for too long.

Phala Phala became explosive because it fused all four. It exposed the absurdity of asking citizens to believe in clean governance. At the same time, the presidency explains hidden foreign currency on a private game farm with the cold confidence of a system accustomed to impunity.

Ramaphosa’s challenge is no longer merely to survive impeachment procedurally. It is to neutralise the dart politically and morally. A technical victory may keep him in office; it will not restore the authority he has bled into the dust. The Buffalo may still stagger through the thicket, resist the hunters and return to the herd bruised but standing. But the veld has changed. The dart is working. The poison is circulating. And the country is entitled to ask whether the president who promised renewal is now surviving on the very evasions he once promised to end.