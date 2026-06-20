TSHEPO MADLINGOZI | Decolonisation is not only about the ‘land question’

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“Awaking on Friday morning, June 20, 1913, the South African native found himself, not actually a slave, but a pariah in the land of his birth.” Solomon Tshekisho Plaatje opens the first chapter of his Native Life in South Africa with this well-known declaration.

Plaatje wrote most of the manuscript for Native Life in 1914 aboard a ship to England. He was travelling with a team of four other leaders of the South African Native National Congress (later the ANC). The deputation’s mission was to entreat the British government to nullify the Natives Land Act of 1913.

Plaatje hoped to publish the book as soon as he landed in England and to use it as part of his deputation’s political campaign. He protested that the implementation of this law had resulted in “natives” being “driven from home, their homes broken up, with no hopes of redress, on the mandate of a government to which they had loyally paid taxation without representation”.

Plaatje thus inflected his narrative of dispossession, displacement and homelessness with the language of the American Revolution and the discourse of natural rights emanating from the Western world, situating the congress’s plea within an international dialogue. This reclamation of worldliness was a radical move in a context where the main architects of settler colonisation aimed to expel Africans from the realm of world belongingness.

This weekend marks the 113th anniversary of the Natives Land Act, under which Africans could purchase land only in scheduled areas. These areas represented 7% — later increased to 13% — of the territory of colonial South Africa. This law did not initiate land dispossession, displacement and dislocation; it consolidated them.

The colonial state could forcibly relocate native families deemed surplus to labour requirements to these areas. Natives who refused to become farm servants or were unwilling to move to these areas — which Plaatje called “concentration camps” and “human incubators” — became, in his words, “fugitives”, “outcasts”, “unfortunate nomads”, “roving wanderers” and “exiles”.

Local pariahs (or to use the colonial designation, “native foreigners”) are pitted against pariahs (“national foreigners”) from other parts of the continent

As Plaatje says in the book’s opening line, the outcome of the Natives Land Act had not been so much slavery but a form of life perhaps much worse: pariahdom, and thus worldlessness in one’s own land. Pariahdom is a foundational settler-colonial condition that confines colonised people to lived experiences of homelessness, rootlessness and ultimately worldlessness.

If land is more than an economic commodity and confers identity, freedom, belongingness, continuity and spiritual anchorage, to be without land is to be deprived of humanity (botho). It is to be turned into selo fela (a thing). This is why, at a more profound level, to be deprived of land is to be deprived of worldliness. It is to become a cosmic hobo.

Consider, therefore, that in the 19th century, indigenous people used to cry out “Ilizwe lifile!” (the nation is dead) in response to acts of conquest and subjugation, land dispossession, forced proletarianisation and cultural dislocation. This lament was actually a lament for “death of the world”. The world was dead in the sense that conquest and the irruption of Western modernity presaged the shattering of the sociocultural worlds of colonised peoples.

AC Jordan beautifully and hauntingly renders this shattering in Ingqumbo Yeminyanya/The Wrath of the Ancestors (1940). This book thematically precedes Chinua Achebe’s more famous Things Fall Apart (1958). In Native Life, a treatise of investigative journalism and political sociology, Plaatje moves beyond the economic consequences of land dispossession. His vignettes illustrate that land dispossession resulted in the loss of access to ancestral burial grounds, the deprivation of spaces to perform rituals, worship and play, the denial of land to grow organic food, the severance of cultural memory and the dislocation from the community of the living, the yet-to-be born and the living dead. Ilizwe lifile is the afterlife of the Natives Land Act.

If the hypothesis is ilizwe lifile, the thesis is not just “land back”. The thesis is Mayibuye iAfrika — Return Afrika, Resurrect Afrika, Re-member Afrika. As South Africa continues to grapple with the seemingly intractable “land question”, here are key insights from Native Life, a book published 110 years ago:

First, land should not be treated simply as economic property. From the perspective of African cosmology, it is doubtful whether individual ownership of any fragment of Mother Earth is advisable or possible.

Second, land redistribution and land restitution processes perpetuate cultural and epistemic colonisation if they are overwhelmingly situated within Western legal and epistemic frameworks. As decolonial activists teach us, “there is no social justice without epistemic justice”. Here is a question for us to ponder: is another reason why so many land restitution stories end in disaster and community splits not only the lack of proper capacitation, governance guardrails and capital injection, but also that the process perpetuates cultural dismemberment and thus invokes the wrath of ancestors?

Third, land back is but one aspect of finishing the unfinished processes of decolonisation. Land back ought to be part and parcel of processes aimed at re-membering the sociocultural worlds of historically colonised people. If we do not do so, “transformation” will ultimately mean integration and assimilation into the world that the colonisers created in 1910 and buttressed in 1913. That is, from the Union of South Africa to a “new” South Africa, but still South Africa.

In this scenario, the majority of South Africans will continue to be pariahs in the land of their birth. Local pariahs (or to use the colonial designation, “native foreigners”) are then pitted against pariahs (“foreign nationals”) from other parts of the continent. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Plaatje’s birth, we would do well to take seriously the insights he conveyed 110 years ago.