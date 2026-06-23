EDITORIAL | Race to meet cadastral deadline

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Surging electricity and water prices place South Africa's mining companies at a competitive disadvantager to international peers, according to Minerals Council South Africa. (REUTERS/NQOBILE DLUDLA)

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The department of mineral and petroleum resources needs to be intentional about meeting its latest deadline of ensuring that the digital cadastral system hits the ground running countrywide by March 31 2027 to attract mining investment and clear the backlogs in mining right applications.

The system was rolled out in the Western Cape in October after being hit with delays since 2024 when the department announced a Canadian consortium as the winning bidder to develop the network, adding to a widening trust deficit between the industry and government.

Unlike the manual system, the digital cadastral system enables users to make applications by clicking on a map in real time which contains details of South Africa’s mineral data including ownership.

In addition to applying for mining rights and permits, users can also make appeals about the outcomes of their applications.

Last week during a demonstration of the system, the department’s director-general Jacob Mbele said three applications had been received from the Western Cape.

Mbele said the department chose to roll out the system first in the Western Cape, which is typically less ‘complex’.

As one of the world’s oldest mining jurisdictions, the digital cadastral system moves the dial towards attracting investment, taxes and exploration.

He conceded the delays were in part due to the complexity of migrating from a manual to digital platform considering that South Africa has been mining for over 100 years.

“The success or failure of this system is around making sure that the data that is moved into the system is accurate,” he said.

An accurate system is essential, given that the push for critical minerals is likely to see an increase in the demand for mining rights applications.

While the industry had called for the government to acquire an ‘off the shelf’ cadastral, the government opted for a system that is designed from the ground up to ensure accurate data that will avoid legal challenges and create uncertainty, in line with the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

Both government and industry have previously acknowledged that the digital cadastral system is vital to grow mining in South Africa.

As one of the world’s oldest mining jurisdictions, the digital cadastral system moves the dial towards attracting investment, taxes and exploration.

Most importantly, it marks a turning point for transparency in South Africa’s mining rights and permit application processes and paves the way for greater transparency in the application and licensing processes, following complaints at some regional offices.

South Africa has relied on the legacy South African Mineral Resources Administration System (Samrad) to process mining applications and was criticised for delays, corruption and the bungling of requests.

With the department receiving 2,800 applications a year and only having a capacity to process about 2,500 of these, the cadastral could go a long way in streamlining the process. However, all eyes will be on whether it meets its March 31 2027 deadline for the system to reach all provinces.