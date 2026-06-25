EDITORIAL | Is South Africa’s legacy a wasted generation of workers not fit for purpose?

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It has for some time been clear that South Africa is losing the battle to prepare its youth for the job market.

While the country’s unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 34 sits at a critical 45.8%, new setbacks abound on almost a weekly basis.

Among them is the abysmal performance by Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

Then there are the funding fumbles by the National Skills Fund (NSF) and Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta).

Add to that the persistent payment problems involving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

And let’s add into the mix the lack of any significant impact from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

These government entities manage massive budgets, but are constantly dogged by missteps, malfeasance, mismanagement and the inability to align with the needs of the economy.

Is there a common denominator in their failure to fully deliver on their mandate? Or are the challenges unique and sector specific?

That is a complex question, but one commonality is that all but one of these agencies fall under the jurisdiction of the department of higher education and training (DHET), while the NYDA reports to the minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, it nevertheless invests over R72m annually into training and grants for young entrepreneurs.

But the commonality of all these challenges lies in fixing bloated entities in which red tape, jobs for cronies and a lack of any real accountability has become the rule rather than the exception.

Few can argue that the TVET system needs an overhaul to better prioritise “future skills” and demand-led training that employers actually need, and indeed one is on the cards, according to the DHET. It has plans to address the shockingly low 11% throughput rate of students who complete the national certificate vocational qualification in three years. Yet the Treasury has said it has no money for this, and what good are plans if you don’t have the money to implement them?

The problems besetting Seta, the NSF and NSFAS are perhaps more straightforward.

That overhaul entails improving administrative capacity, tightening digital controls and enforcing strict governance.

But the commonality of all these challenges lies in fixing bloated entities in which red tape, jobs for cronies and a lack of any real accountability has become the rule rather than the exception. And we do this by insisting on operations that are logical, simple and follows best practice.

Only when this is achieved then will we begin to see any meaningful change in youth employment.

South Africa’s future success is rooted in its youth. But if our legacy is a generation of workers not fit for purpose, we have no one but ourselves to blame.