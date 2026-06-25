MSIZI MYEZA | Attitude shift key to rebuilding trust in government

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Former Ekurhuleni City manager Imogen Mashazi at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Reports have linked her to a R3.5m private jet trip to London undertaken by Mashazi in 2022 to companies that benefited from municipal tenders awarded by the City of Ekurhuleni. File photo.

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It is no secret that politicians and elected leaders often bear the brunt of public scrutiny and criticism, a dynamic seen not only here in South Africa but globally.

This scrutiny is, of course, justified, as these leaders are chosen by us with the expectation of honourable, transparent and committed governance aimed at the public good.

However, while scrutinising political leaders is necessary, there is an uncomfortable truth we, as public servants, must confront.

Many of us have fallen short of upholding the Constitution, and the standards and values that underpin good governance and effective service delivery.

I am aware that many public servants are dedicated, hard-working and deeply committed to serving South Africans with integrity and compassion.

But I must also speak frankly and generally about a widespread and troubling problem. Across a significant portion of our public service — far too many — there is a prevailing attitude of unprofessionalism, selfishness and unpleasantness.

Many public servants carry a misguided sense of entitlement. Instead of embracing the principles of Batho Pele, Ubuntu, humility and a servant’s heart, there is often a disdainful and indifferent approach to those we are meant to serve, our fellow South Africans

This is not simply an occasional lapse or a minor failure; it is a pattern of behaviour and mindset that seriously undermines the quality of service we provide.

Coupled with this troubling attitude, many public servants carry a misguided sense of entitlement. Instead of embracing the principles of Batho Pele, Ubuntu, humility and a servant’s heart, there is often a disdainful and indifferent approach to those we are meant to serve, our fellow South Africans.

I have experienced ill treatment and observed distrust between the public and those employed to assist them.

The damage this causes extends beyond individual interactions; it erodes the public’s faith in government as a whole and jeopardises the social contract we, as public servants, must uphold as stewards of public resources and services.

My expectations are not misplaced or unreachable. Our international peers offer inspiring examples. In Scandinavian countries such as Denmark and Norway, civil servants run governments with remarkable professionalism and efficiency. There is a sense of pride in their work because these nations have cultivated a culture in which public service is respected, valued and recognised for its vital role in society.

Likewise, nations such as China, Taiwan, and Canada regard civil service as a prestigious and respected career, not merely for job security or compensation but for the dignity and pride associated with serving the public.

These examples teach us public service can and should be a noble and sought-after profession.

This prestige is not simply a matter of remuneration or job security. Instead, it reflects a collective respect earned through consistent dedication, ethical conduct and a genuine commitment to public service.

we remain hampered by a stubbornly entrenched culture that prioritises selfishness, personal interest, excuses and minimal effort over real change

These countries have succeeded in making public service “cool” — a desirable profession characterised by high standards and shared pride among their workers.

Unfortunately, despite interventions, South Africa has yet to reach that level of respect and pride within our public sector.

Despite the abundant opportunities, frameworks, strategies, training programmes, brainstorms, development workshops, strategic retreats and countless sessions designed to build capacity and improve service, we remain hampered by a stubbornly entrenched culture that prioritises selfishness, personal interest, excuses and minimal effort over real change.

If we, as public servants, continue down this path without confronting the root causes of poor attitudes and ineffective service, our prospects as a nation are bleak.

We face systemic failure, increasing public dissatisfaction and a growing disconnect between government institutions and the communities we serve. The status quo is unsustainable.

To begin turning this around, we must first engage in honest self-reflection. I invite my fellow public servants to ask: if your own mother, father or loved one came to your workplace seeking assistance, be it with their municipal bill, identification documentation, or driver’s licence, would you treat them the same way you treat other citizens?

If your honest answer is no, or even unsure, then we have identified a central problem. It is in this answer that we must find the courage to change ourselves and our collective attitudes and serve our fellow citizens professionally, irrespective of their position in society.

This is purely because public service is not simply a job; it is a calling. As public servants, we are entrusted with the lives, well-being and futures of countless individuals who rely on us to uphold the values of fairness, justice and service above our interests. Our role demands that we embrace the principles of Batho Pele, Ubuntu, compassion and diligence.

The professionalisation of the public sector will not be easy or instantaneous. It requires sustained efforts and a willingness to challenge not only our actions but also our mindsets.