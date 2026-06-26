PUMELELE GODONGWANA | Bafana Bafana needs unity more than ever

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Bafana Bafana fans at Pavilion Mall in Durban watching the opening game of the Fifa 2026 World Cup against Mexico.

South Africans often speak passionately about supporting Bafana Bafana, yet our relationship with the national team remains heavily influenced by club loyalties.

Whether one supports Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns, club rivalries frequently spill over into national team discussions, making it difficult to rally behind a common cause. Instead of uniting behind the badge, we continue fighting club battles under the banner of patriotism.

Social media has worsened the situation. Football discussions that should be based on form, tactics, statistics and performance are increasingly replaced by banter and memes. Genuine football analysis is often drowned out by online point-scoring, creating an environment where emotions outweigh facts.

While supporters must take responsibility for this culture, the leadership of the national team also has a critical role to play in uniting the football community.

Coach Hugo Broos deserves recognition for helping restore Bafana Bafana’s competitiveness and guiding the team back to major tournaments. However, leadership is not measured by results alone. It is also measured by how one manages relationships with players, supporters, journalists and stakeholders.

Unfortunately some of Broos’s public comments have contributed to the divisions SA football needs to overcome. When defending his exclusion of players from certain clubs, Broos stated: “I feel some journalists are linked with clubs. They are supporters of those clubs.”

A national team coach should rise above club politics, not reinforce perceptions that everyone questioning him has an agenda

He argued criticism often comes from supporters who are unhappy because players from their teams were omitted: “When I don’t take players from Chiefs, it’s like I have killed someone.”

While there may be an element of truth in the influence of club loyalties, such remarks create the impression that criticism of the national team coach is motivated solely by bias rather than genuine football concerns. A national team coach should rise above club politics, not reinforce perceptions that everyone questioning him has an agenda.

His comments about supporters on social media have also been unnecessarily confrontational. Broos has described social media as “trash” and labelled criticism as “nonsense and ridiculous”. He suggested critics are “people who think they are important” and some former players should “shut up”.

The issue is not whether Broos has the right to defend himself. He certainly does. The issue is how a national team coach engages with criticism. A coach does not have to agree with supporters, journalists or former players, but he should respect their right to question decisions that affect the national team.

The concerns around selection are not without substance. One of the recurring criticisms of Broos has been his apparent preference for players from dominant teams and familiar systems rather than selecting purely on current form. This has created a perception that success at club level sometimes carries more weight than individual performance.

Players such as Nkosinathi Sibisi and Evidence Makgopa have continued to receive opportunities despite questions around consistency, while several in-form players have often struggled to break into the squad. The issue is not whether these players deserve selection but whether the same standards are applied consistently across the board.

Tactically questions have also been raised about squad balance. The Bafana Bafana squad going to the 2026 Fifa World Cup appeared overloaded with defenders while lacking sufficient depth in crucial midfield and attacking positions.

South Africans should not use the South Korea result to settle scores with Broos, just as the coach should not use previous results to dismiss legitimate criticism

In the first two games, the team often looked short of alternatives in the number six and number 10 roles, positions that dictate control and creativity. The victory against South Korea added an important dimension to this debate.

For much of the two matches, many supporters and analysts questioned Bafana Bafana’s cautious approach. The team often appeared conservative, prioritising defensive stability while struggling to create clear attacking opportunities.

Fans repeatedly called for the introduction of more creative players, greater attacking intent and a willingness to take the game to opponents rather than reacting to them. Against South Korea, many of those changes became visible. Bafana Bafana played with greater freedom, creativity and purpose in attack.

The result did not only produce a victory; it vindicated many of arguments supporters had been making. The performance demonstrated criticism of the coach was not always rooted in club loyalty or personal agendas. In many cases, it reflected genuine concerns and a desire to see the team maximise its potential.

That is why the conversation must move beyond who was right and who was wrong.

South Africans should not use the South Korea result to settle scores with Broos, just as the coach should not use previous results to dismiss legitimate criticism.

The lesson from the victory is that constructive debate can strengthen the national team when it is based on football considerations rather than tribal loyalties.

Internal battles only weaken the team. A united football nation, however, can become one of Bafana Bafana’s greatest strengths

Responsibility for building a united football nation extends beyond the coach. The South African Football Association (Safa) must play a more active role in fostering unity around Bafana Bafana. It should consistently promote the message that the national team belongs to every South African, regardless of club affiliation.

Safa must also properly manage the national team environment without interfering in technical matters. Team selection and tactics belong to the coach, but communication, stakeholder relations and the image of the national team fall within Safa’s governance responsibilities. When comments create unnecessary divisions, it should provide leadership and guidance.

Ultimately Bafana Bafana’s success requires more than talented players and tactical plans. It requires a united football community. Supporters must move beyond club rivalries when the national anthem plays. Analysts must prioritise football knowledge over social media banter. Safa must provide leadership. The coach must recognise his responsibility extends beyond winning matches — it includes bringing people together.

As Bafana Bafana continues the journey at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, this unity becomes more important.

South Africa already faces external pressure and scrutiny from rival football nations across the continent. Countries such as Nigeria, with their rich football history and passionate supporters, are often quick to question South Africa’s progress and credentials when Bafana Bafana show signs of resurgence.

The last thing South Africa needs is to become divided from within while competing against opponents who would gladly see Bafana stumble. Internal battles only weaken the team. A united football nation, however, can become one of Bafana Bafana’s greatest strengths.

Now is the time for everyone to pull in the same direction. The coach, the players, Safa, the media and supporters all have a role to play.

If South Africans can put club colours aside and rally behind the national team, Bafana Bafana will enter the next phase stronger, more confident and backed by the full force of a united nation.

• Pumelele Godongwana, media liaison officer and spokesperson, directorate: MEC support