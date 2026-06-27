GERALDINE FRASER-MOLEKETI | Africa must rise up against the normalisation of war

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A member of the Sudanese Armed Forces walks between damaged buildings almost a year into the war between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman, Sudan. File photo.

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Africa is in danger of becoming accustomed to war. What would have shocked the conscience of the continent a generation ago is increasingly being treated as routine.

Daily reports of bombed villages, displaced populations, massacred civilians, sexual violence, starvation, collapsing states and endless humanitarian crises no longer generate the urgency they deserve.

The tragedy is not only that war is spreading. The greater tragedy is that war is becoming normalised. From Sudan to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, from the Sahel to parts of the Horn of Africa, violence is increasingly becoming a defining feature of political life. Armed conflict is no longer appearing as an exception to politics; in too many places it is becoming a substitute for politics.

Africa today confronts a profound and dangerous reality: war is increasingly becoming systemic, self-sustaining and in some places permanent. Many of the continent’s contemporary conflicts are also increasingly shaped by external interference and geopolitical competition. Local conflicts are becoming entangled with regional and international rivalries, giving rise to proxy wars that often outlive their original causes. External sponsorship, competition for strategic influence and access to resources can prolong violence, complicate peace efforts and transform local conflicts into seemingly endless wars.

In too many places, Africa is paying the human cost of struggles that extend far beyond its borders. The return of war is not simply a security challenge. It is an existential challenge to Africa’s future. It threatens every major aspiration Africans have articulated for themselves — from Agenda 2063 and regional integration to democratic governance, economic transformation, poverty reduction, social justice and women’s empowerment. Across the continent, conflicts are becoming more fragmented, more regionalised and more resistant to traditional approaches to peacemaking.

In too many places, war has become an economic system, a method of governance, a pathway to political power and a means of negotiating access to state resources. For some actors, peace has become a threat while war has become an opportunity.

Even more troubling is the changing status of civilians. In many contemporary conflicts, civilians are no longer unfortunate victims caught between warring parties. They are increasingly becoming deliberate targets. No group bears the burden of Africa’s wars more heavily than women and children.

Women carry responsibilities that extend far beyond their own survival. They become caregivers, providers, protectors and custodians of communities under conditions of extraordinary hardship. They face displacement, loss of livelihoods, hunger, sexual violence, forced migration and the collapse of essential social services. Yet they remain significantly underrepresented in the political decisions that determine war and peace.

Children are perhaps the greatest victims of all. Millions are growing up amid violence, displacement, interrupted education, hunger and profound psychological trauma. Many have never known a society at peace.

The destruction of civilian life is no longer merely collateral damage. It is increasingly part of the logic of war itself. Entire societies are being traumatised. Communities that have lived together for generations are being torn apart. Reconciliation becomes more difficult. State-building becomes more fragile. Democratic transitions become more elusive. Development becomes impossible.

The defence of peace must become a shared societal responsibility.

Africa’s peace institutions are under immense strain. Existing approaches are not matching the scale of the challenge. Conflict prevention remains weak, mediation efforts are fragmented and civilian protection remains inadequate. Most importantly, leadership for peace is becoming increasingly scarce, while leadership for war often appears more visible.

It is against this backdrop that the Beijing+30 African Women’s Movement is advancing the Women for Peace in Africa Initiative. Peace is too precious to be left to governments and formal institutions alone. Sustainable peace requires the active participation of citizens, women’s organisations, youth movements, faith communities, intellectuals, traditional leaders, humanitarian actors and civil society.

The defence of peace must become a shared societal responsibility. The initiative recognises that peace cannot be secured by governments and institutions alone. Sustainable peace requires organised civic leadership capable of defending civilians, promoting accountability, supporting mediation efforts, strengthening social cohesion and generating public pressure for political solutions.

Africa has reached a moment when silence is no longer an option. The scale of suffering demands action. The erosion of peace demands leadership. The future of the continent demands a broad-based civic movement committed to ensuring that war does not become a permanent feature of African political life.

The defence of peace must once again become a continental cause. Africa must rise against the normalisation of war.