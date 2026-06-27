Mampara of the week: Julius Mkhwanazi

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In South Africa, there’s a veritable pandemic of mjolo, the dating game that often shades into cheating.
It came back to haunt the lying, bucket-sweating and water-guzzling Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi this week.
Earlier, he denied dating “Witness K”, who gave damning evidence against him. But under intense cross-examination by the brilliant advocate Sandile Khumalo, his lies were exposed.
“I know her. We used to be close,” said Mkhwanazi.
With Jonasi trending on social media, where exactly does this Mampara fit in?
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