MIKE SILUMA | What will it take for us to confront gun violence?

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This week, four politicians in different parts of the country were shot dead. Two weeks earlier, 12 people were gunned down in an informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, with several others wounded. The deaths were reported as part of the usual South African news cycle, with barely any public protest or outrage.

In what normal country would such bloodletting pass virtually unnoticed? The public indifference shows how abnormal and desensitised to murder we have become as a society, and, more specifically, to the increasing use of guns in violent crime in South Africa.

Those killed include two MK Party councillors in Bekkersdal, a DA by-election candidate in Cape Town, and an ANC ward councillor in Gqeberha. Significantly, these murders occurred over a voter registration weekend, with three of the victims shot while returning from registration points. A fourth was shot inside his ward office.

Given how violence has increasingly stalked our politics, particularly at local level, and how desensitised we have become by unremitting levels of bloodletting, some might be tempted to dismiss the murders as part of the country’s regular fare of political assassinations.

But what about the Cleveland shootings? Twelve people killed in one fell swoop is an outrage in any civilised language. The victims there have not been linked to politics. Whatever the motive, it is an occurrence typical of and permissible only in circumstances where society has degenerated to a point where the sanctity of life has lost meaning. Where murder is regarded as an inevitable part of life, and everyone left is only too thankful to be spared.

Importantly, guns were the murderers’ weapons of choice — as they are in most homicide cases in our country today. Even before the latest incidents of barbarity, the names of prominent South Africans were already on the list of gun victims. These include whistleblowers Babita Deokaran and Ekurhuleni council auditor Mpho Mafole.

And guns are used not only by shadowy hitmen in the dead of night; they are used in broad daylight without fear, guilt or concern for harming innocent members of the public. Brazen criminals use not only firearms but assault rifles as well.

A key facilitator in the proliferation of guns is weak enforcement, tainted by corruption, incompetence, official ham-handedness and an ineffectual firearms control system

On the Cape Flats, gun murders — including regular drive-by shootings — are a daily occurrence, with the state unable to stop the endless gang-inspired carnage, despite communities’ pleas for help. In Joburg recently, we witnessed a road-rage shooting captured on cellphone cameras, which saw a man killed in the presence of his young children.

This brings us to one of South Africa’s main social problems, which we are, inexplicably and to our own detriment, in denial about: we have a serious gun control problem, which has worsened over the years rather than declined.

A key facilitator in the proliferation of guns is weak enforcement, tainted by corruption, incompetence, official ham-handedness and an ineffectual firearms control system.

Should you have the good fortune to be stopped at a roadblock one of these days, it will likely be more for fundraising purposes than for keeping law-abiding citizens safe or making life difficult for criminals — including gunrunners.

Officers will duly check whether there’s anything they can fine you for — perhaps a non-life-threatening offence such as failure to pay road taxes or fines, or whether you’ve had one too many drinks. But they will not insist on searching your boot — even though you could be transporting drugs, weapons or even a kidnap victim. In fact, with illegal cargo stashed in the boot, you could drive almost 600km from Joburg to eThekwini perfectly unmolested by police. That’s how seriously the authorities take the proliferation of firearms and related crimes.

They are often not difficult to obtain illegally. The flow is sustained in part even by police officers who steal impounded weapons

In our country at least 30 people are shot dead every day, according to Gun Free South Africa. Gun violence takes lives irrespective of age, gender or race. It occurs in homes, streets and public places such as restaurants and taverns.

While it is mostly young men who get killed, guns are increasingly used to murder women in intimate partner attacks. Even children have fallen victim to the scourge.

Guns are the main weapon used in the commission of crimes such as murder and robbery. Nearly half of all murders in South Africa involve firearms. The biggest cost is, of course, the lives lost. But those working in our hospitals point also to the astronomical cost borne by the health system, which has to attend to the horrendous injuries caused by gun violence.

Despite laws intended to control the possession and use of firearms, society has become increasingly awash with them. They are often not difficult to obtain illegally. The flow is sustained in part even by police officers who steal impounded weapons.

So what will it take for the country’s attitude to gun violence to change and for our lawmakers to show serious concern about the glut of illegal guns in society? In Australia, for instance, following last December’s Bondi Beach mass shooting, parliament legislated gun-law reforms within a month, including tighter firearm import controls and improved intelligence-sharing between agencies on people trying to obtain gun licences.

That’s what responsive governments do — but, equally importantly, what their citizens demand of them.