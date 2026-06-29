EDITORIAL | The rot in education system is laid bare, but exposure is just the start

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From stolen meals to missing millions: Gauteng schools have been hit by a corruption scandal.

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The revelations from the Gauteng department of education’s internal investigation, implicating even members of the school governing bodies in wrongdoing, are shocking and embarrassing, but also serve as a reminder of how deeply entrenched corruption is in our society.

The department’s report, which uncovered 41 cases of corruption, fraud and financial mismanagement in Gauteng schools, exposes not only individual wrongdoing but also a deeply rooted culture of abuse and neglect within our education system.

We applaud the Gauteng department of education for its transparency in making these findings public. It is a crucial first step towards restoring public trust and ensuring those responsible are held accountable. However, this moment must not be mistaken for closure. Instead, it must begin a far-reaching reckoning.

The evidence is clear that corruption in our schools is not an isolated or temporary problem, but a structural one.

Irregular procurement, inflated invoices, unauthorised withdrawals, hidden financial streams and the theft of resources intended for the most vulnerable reveal a pattern of misconduct that has festered for years.

The impact is especially devastating in historically disadvantaged communities, where schools are often the last line of support for children facing poverty, hunger and insecurity.

While the department has taken action by withdrawing governing functions and, where necessary, removing school governing body members, these measures alone are not enough.

The scale and seriousness of these offences demand a comprehensive, independent and public investigation that extends beyond Gauteng and probes every province, district and school.

We commend the department for its commitment to strengthening financial controls and vetting those entrusted with school finances. But accountability must not stop at internal reforms.

It is essential that all allegations are followed by criminal charges and full prosecution. Only then can we begin to deter those who would abuse public office for personal gain and assure the public that justice is not just promised, but delivered.

We also call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively. The Hawks and other relevant authorities must treat these findings as a national emergency. There can be no sacred cows, no protected positions and no tolerance for impunity. Every cent stolen from our schools is an attack on our children’s right to a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment.

We commend the department for its commitment to strengthening financial controls and vetting those entrusted with school finances. But accountability must not stop at internal reforms.

The exposure of corruption is only the first step. Now, the hard work of justice, reform and renewal must begin.