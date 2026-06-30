EDITORIAL | June 30 and Mzansi’s command over the silent language of violence

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Malawian nationals prepare to return to their home country following weeks of uncertainty and displacement. Many of those leaving are among hundreds affected by recent tensions and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The weekend that was is certainly jarring for a number of South Africans.

We went from celebrating the national soccer team playing in their first Fifa World Cup knock-out stage game on Sunday to preparing for a nationwide migration-related mobilisation on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given assurances that the government will work to ensure that June 30 is an ordinary day, while Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has maintained that March and March and related protests will be peaceful. Still, many in the country, especially undocumented foreign nationals, feel great trepidation as this day approaches.

South Africans are accustomed to going through their lowest points and their most dizzying heights at the same time. It’s axiomatic that the relationship between South Africans and a particular category of non-South Africans in the country has had its fair share of difficulties.

The fact that it has to be said that violence against anyone, regardless of where they come from, is contemptible and wrong is a shame. Xenophobia and Afro-phobia have unfortunately thrived largely unchallenged in the nation’s latest discourse.

Perhaps that is the only thing that concerns you, reader, when it comes to this current news event. What may also be interesting is the recent lip service that has been paid to adopting restrictive migration policy and employers who pay lawyers big bucks to avoid paying workers what they believe they deserve.

The challenges that have pitted angry South Africans against terrified foreign nationals should be laid at the feet of a government with collapsing capacity and exploitative businesses. Yet these two central stakeholders in the matter are all too happy to be spectators until it is beneficial to speak.

One of the saddest things about these realities is that many South Africans are scolded for engaging in rhetoric that is undeniably violent, but have never been consoled in any way for the violence that they were subjected to.

The chickens have come home to roost, in part, because certain sectors of South African society, especially the chattering class made up of investors, journalists, politicians and academics, start pressing conversations about the nation on the assumption that everyone outside of their bubble is brutish and lacks sense.

But we are a society with a history of violence, not just as an experience, but as a means to get things done. It is seen in service delivery protests that turn violent. But few ever want to talk about the causes of the protests, and would rather fixate on the methods used to express grievances.

According to research by the University of Johannesburg, the overwhelming majority of service delivery protests are peaceful, non-violent and without incident. However, these kinds of protests largely go unreported by mainstream media and ignored by the government.

This leads to two obvious problems. First, the overall number of service delivery protests around the country, despite increasing, is understated because peaceful protests are not regarded as service delivery protests. Second, the prevalence of violence during service delivery protests is overstated.

And violence does not just come in the form of destruction and death in South Africa. It also comes in the form of a refusal to open one’s ears to suffering, because it has become normal to you and you believe those experiencing it deserve it.

The fear currently gripping foreign nationals, documented or not, is tragic, and all decent South Africans should confront it and hound it back into the shadows. We must also commit to good faith conversations with disgruntled South Africans whose frustrations have festered into destructive rhetoric and world views.

It is seen every day in communities that have spent eight months protesting for street lights to be installed in their townships so that single mothers can commute back home safely after long days at work, and after seeing no progress in nearly a year, the clear answer is that setting something on fire is sure to make the councillor, a mayor, the premier, a minister or even the president pay a visit.

It is every day that someone who resorts to selling bric-a-brac in their backyard because they cannot get a job is suddenly inundated with permit requests by metro cops threatening to take their goods, and as they spend months trying to be compliant, a container moves down the street from them and starts selling goods without being bothered for the same kinds of permits.

The fear currently gripping foreign nationals, documented or not, is tragic, and all decent South Africans should confront it and hound it back into the shadows. We must also commit to good faith conversations with disgruntled South Africans whose frustrations have festered into destructive rhetoric and worldviews.

South Africans do not need pity. They need someone to listen to them. But between a public sector that does not work and a private sector that does not listen, there is a very real risk that even if the phone rings now, nobody will answer.