BILL BLACKIE | Turning potential into tangible growth

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For much of the past two decades, Africa’s business conversation has centred on potential. We have debated demographics, entrepreneurship, natural resources, regional integration and the sectors most likely to shape the continent’s future. That potential is real. The more important question now is whether we can convert it into sustainable, inclusive and scalable growth.

As business leaders, investors, policymakers and development partners prepare to gather at the Standard Bank Africa Unlocked 2026 Conference in Cape Town this week, the conversation is shifting from opportunity itself to a more urgent question: how do we amplify that opportunity into sustainable growth at scale? The conference theme, Built in Africa: Amplifying continental growth, speaks directly to this challenge.

The timing of Africa Unlocked 2026 is significant. At a moment when Africa is seeking to accelerate trade, attract investment, strengthen regional value chains and improve competitiveness, the continent needs fewer abstract discussions about potential and a sharper focus on practical action.

Across the continent, businesses are expanding into new markets, entrepreneurs are scaling with confidence, and investment continues to support infrastructure, industrialisation and innovation. At the same time, the operating environment is becoming more complex. Leaders are navigating global economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts, energy security challenges, climate pressures and rapidly evolving technologies.

Opportunity and complexity now coexist, and the businesses that succeed will be those able to navigate both with discipline, speed and scale.

Opportunity and complexity now coexist, and the businesses that succeed will be those able to navigate both with discipline, speed and scale

One of the defining questions facing African business leaders today is what it takes to compete and grow at scale. Access to capital remains critical, but capital alone is rarely enough. Businesses also need access to markets, networks, expertise, technology and strategic partnerships. Increasingly, competitive advantage lies in the ability to connect these elements effectively and deploy them at scale.

This becomes even more important as regional integration gathers momentum. The African Continental Free Trade Area, commonly known as AfCFTA, continues to create new possibilities for trade and investment, while evolving supply chains are encouraging businesses to think beyond domestic markets. Companies are increasingly looking to participate in regional value chains, access new customers and build scale across borders.

In many respects, Africa’s next growth chapter will be regional rather than national. The focus is no longer whether opportunity exists; it is how we amplify that opportunity into sustainable growth.

Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, a young and entrepreneurial population, abundant natural resources and increasing digital adoption. Yet, unlocking the full benefits of these advantages will require sustained investment in productive sectors, stronger public-private collaboration, improved infrastructure, greater innovation and a relentless focus on building globally competitive businesses.

Technology will play an important role. AI, digital platforms and data-driven decision-making are already transforming industries around the world. For African businesses, the opportunity lies in adopting new technologies and in deploying them in ways that improve productivity, enhance competitiveness and unlock new sources of value.

At the same time, business leaders will need to remain focused on long-term resilience. Sustainable growth depends on more than strong financial performance. It requires institutions, partnerships and ecosystems capable of supporting innovation, attracting investment, absorbing shocks and creating shared prosperity.

What gives me confidence is that the conversation across Africa is becoming increasingly focused on execution. The debate is moving beyond potential and towards delivery. Businesses are asking how to scale, how to integrate into regional markets, how to embrace technology and how to build enduring competitive advantage. This shift matters because it moves the continent from aspiration to action.

Africa’s future will be defined by opportunity, but it will be shaped by how effectively we turn ambition into action, investment into productivity and innovation into economic impact.

The opportunity before us is considerable. Real progress will depend on how effectively leaders across business, government and finance work together to unlock it, connect it and scale it across the continent.