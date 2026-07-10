SOLLY MALATSI | Removing smartphone tax means access to opportunity

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For South Africans, a smartphone is essential for unlocking opportunities for job searches, education and business growth, says the writer. Stock photo.

In life, access is everything. Having access makes the difference between stagnating and taking advantage of opportunities to improve our lives.

I have come to believe strongly that for South Africans, a smartphone is no longer a luxury. It is the key that unlocks opportunity. Access to a smartphone is how a young person searches for work, how a learner accesses educational resources and how a small business owner reaches customers, accepts payments and grows a business.

It is how families connect with each other, banking, and government services. Yet, the cost of owning a smartphone has denied too many South Africans access to participating fully in the opportunities the digital economy has to offer. That is why making smart devices more affordable has been one of my key priorities as minister.

Public policy and the way in which government works often seem distant from the everyday lives of citizens. Yet, when policy is done well, its impact can be felt in homes, classrooms and communities across the country.

It goes without saying that good government is about solving problems, whether that means building new infrastructure, investing in major projects or enforcing the laws and policies of the land.

The other side of the coin means looking at existing policies and asking, ‘Are we making it harder for people to access opportunity? In this case, the answer was yes. In our digitally connected world, treating an affordable smartphone as a luxury item no longer reflected the reality of how people live, learn and work.

In our digitally connected world, treating an affordable smartphone as a luxury item no longer reflected the reality of how people live, learn and work

Working closely with the National Treasury, the department of communications and digital technologies identified a practical policy change that could make it cheaper for more South Africans to get online by removing the 9% ad valorem luxury excise duty on entry-level smartphones costing less than R2,500 to reduce the cost.

In our digitally connected world, treating an affordable smartphone as a luxury item no longer reflected the reality of how people live, learn and work.

The recently published report by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), “Accelerating Smartphone Adoption through Tax Reform: Evidence from South Africa”, shows why this decision mattered.

Based on the GSMA’s analysis, it is estimated that more than 1.1-million additional entry-level smartphones were sold during the first 11 months after the tax exemption came into effect.

Monthly sales increased from around 250,000 devices before the tax change to 460,000 devices by February this year. These are encouraging numbers. But the real story is not about the devices themselves. It is about what those devices make possible.

While a feature phone allows someone to make calls and send text messages, a smartphone opens the door to education, employment, banking, entrepreneurship, health-care information, digital payments and government services. For millions of South Africans, that difference matters enormously.

Every additional smartphone sold represents another person who can:

apply for a job online;

submit a university application;

access learning materials;

advertise a small business;

use online banking; or

communicate with government without travelling long distances.

The GSMA report also found that while smartphone sales increased significantly, feature phone sales declined sharply over the same period. This tells us that people are not just buying more phones; they are upgrading to devices that give them access to participate more fully in today’s economy.

Good public policy does not have to choose between economic growth and social progress. When we work together to make the right choices, the right reforms can achieve both

Another key finding of the GMSA report was that making smartphones more affordable did not come at the expense of economic growth.

The report found that the value of South Africa’s smartphone sales increased from R2.7bn to R3.1bn per month following the tax reform. This fact shows us that good public policy does not have to choose between economic growth and social progress. When we work together to make the right choices, the right reforms can achieve both.

We know that South Africa’s digital future cannot be built by government alone and that we need collaboration between government, industry, manufacturers, network operators, retailers and many others across the digital ecosystem.

Where government can act, we must do so to create the conditions that make access to opportunity possible. We can do this by:

removing unnecessary barriers;

enabling investment; and

ensuring that more people can participate in the opportunities created by technology.

The GMSA report shows us that the removal of the luxury tax on entry-level smartphones is one example of that approach in action. While our work is far from finished, we remain focused on improving device affordability and expanding connectivity.

Because in today’s world, a smartphone is not just a device. It is access to opportunity and all the benefits it offers to improve the daily lives of South Africans.