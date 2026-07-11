LETTERS | How to pull Joburg out the mire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg’s qualified audit is a siren, warning us that our institutions are no longer merely inefficient, they are captured. Water mafias, construction mafias, taxi cartels, rogue business persons, complicit officials and politicians aided by senior police personnel have conspired to syphon off billions from our coffers.

They have turned service delivery into a battlefield, sabotaging infrastructure to create tenders, inflating contracts to enrich networks, and weaponising dysfunction to discredit rivals. This is not accidental mismanagement. It is theft dressed as governance. It cripples our services, devalues our properties, erodes our infrastructure and undermines Johannesburg’s stature. We cannot afford paralysis. We cannot afford silence. We must act decisively, transparently and with courage.

Political capture has allowed mafias and factions to dictate appointments, tenders and contracts. Economically, R9.5bn in water and electricity losses has drained our resources, while property devaluation and investor flight erode our competitiveness. Communities are without water, power or housing, and trust in the government is destroyed.

Infrastructure is deliberately sabotaged to justify new contracts, while weak IT systems allow fraud to flourish.

Johannesburg risks institutional collapse if mafia capture continues unchecked. Service delivery failures will accelerate social unrest and weaken democratic legitimacy. Property and infrastructure devaluation will undermine provincial and continental competitiveness.

We must also confront the dangerous narrative that the March and March protests are only about illegal immigrants. That is a diversion. The foundational cause is systemic corruption and mafia capture. The urgency for mayor Dada Morero and deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku is undeniable. They must act, and act fast.

Johannesburg is too important to fail. It is the beating heart of our province, the engine of our nation, the jewel of our continent. We must break the grip of mafias. And we must act now. — Grant Reagon Son, via e-mail

The solution must be bold. Immediate interventions include appointing the Joburg Market audit & risk committee to lead independent oversight of the city’s finances and risk management. A joint oversight task force must be established, embedding the National Treasury, the auditor‑general, the Hawks and the SIU directly into metro operations. All high‑risk tenders must be frozen and reviewed, with contracts linked to mafias, rogue officials or politically connected networks suspended. Forensic audit teams must be deployed to trace sabotage, theft and collusion in water, electricity and construction projects.

Structural reforms must follow, including an independent procurement authority to remove tender allocation from political structures and digitise procurement with blockchain‑based audit trails, a whistleblower protection unit and public transparency dashboards showing spending, project milestones and disciplinary actions.

Long‑term governance renewal must professionalise municipal leadership by appointing CFOs, chief risk officers and audit committees from proven institutions. Consequence management must be institutionalised. Infrastructure resilience must be rebuilt by modernising water and electricity systems to reduce sabotage opportunities. Public trust must be restored through tangible service improvements within 12 months.

Johannesburg is too important to fail. It is the beating heart of our province, the engine of our nation, the jewel of our continent. We must break the grip of mafias. And we must act now.

— Grant Reagon Son, via e-mail

Money well spent

The Madlanga commission has restored the confidence of South Africans in judicial commissions of inquiry after previous commissions left much to be desired. [The Zondo commission] that investigated the “nine wasted years” lasted four years with a hefty budget and produced a report that still gets citizens spewing expletives. But the inquiry led to only a handful of arrests.

The Madlanga commission was established amid scepticism. South Africans were asking if anything good would come out of another commission. Roughly 10 months since its first sitting, it is evident that what we thought was just a mole hill in terms of what it was supposed to investigate is actually a mountain.

After the submission of the first report, the statement from the president’s office highlighted some of the recommendations, and they were very stringent. Swift action was taken. Good, that is what the public needed to see after the revelations of malfeasance and avarice that were revealed.

As proceedings continued, the level of criminality that has continued to be exposed has laid bare the reality that we basically had no republic but some sort of cartel state. We were no different from narco-states characterised by institutional corruption involving high-level government and police officials. Witness M, who had to testify in camera, is said to be “implicating a head of state” in his testimony.

The commission is working under pressure [and has] recently had to lead evidence in the absence of those ordered to appear. One can tell that it has scratched just the surface. Of key interest is the State Security Agency and gross malfeasance that has been taking place in that agency. The mysterious “fires” and “break-ins” at some SSA offices and disappearance of millions of rand is stuff that reads like the novels of Robert Ludlum and Ian Fleming.

This has been one of the most successful commissions of inquiry in post-apartheid South Africa, if not in the history of South Africa as a republic. President Cyril Ramaphosa must put more resources into the commission [so it can] fulfil its job without any hindrance and go after all those who have been making South Africa a playground of criminal activity.

— Thamsanqa D Malinga

Pule the other one, Cyril

Dina Pule previously served in the cabinet. She was an underperformer and corrupt. Her chief misdemeanour was to take her boyfriends on overseas jaunts at state expense and she remained unrepentant.

In a mind-boggling move, Ramaphosa has reappointed her to the cabinet. This man preaches anti-corruption and clean governance, yet his actions, as with the Pule appointment, indicate otherwise. Has he any shame? Does he think many in the country are fools?

There are too many skelms, conmen and shady people holding public office. — Simon T Dehal, Verulam

Please Mr President, continue in the same inexplicable vein with a don’t-care attitude. In this way your beloved ANC party will get a hammering at the local government elections. As a bonus, it will also get a thrashing at the next provincial and national elections.

It would be great if the constitution could be amended to make lifestyle audits compulsory for politicians in all three tiers, and for others in parastatals and SOEs. There are too many skelms, conmen and shady people holding public office. The auditor-general should be tasked with this. It would be advisable to engage audit heavyweights such as PwC and Deloitte to help out pro bono. They rake in millions, so it is time for them to give back to the country.

— Simon T Dehal, Verulam

Fifa’s foul tournament

If deceit were an Olympic sport, Fifa would stand unchallenged atop the podium, draped in gold, its victories echoing through a stadium of disillusionment and betrayal. What was once the sacred theatre of the beautiful game has, in the eyes of many, been reduced to a spectacle where shadows dictate outcomes and integrity is bartered behind closed doors. Truth seems expendable, replaced by narratives carefully engineered to preserve power and profit.

The tragedy is not merely in brazen corruption but in the erosion of trust and honesty before a huge global audience [which is] questioning whether the spirit of football has been irreversibly compromised. When institutions entrusted with global unity become symbols of doubt, the damage transcends sport, seeping into the moral fabric of society. The Fifa World Cup 2026 has now been embossed in our sports hall of shame.

— Farouk Araie, Benoni