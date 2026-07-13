EDITORIAL | Finally, a watchdog to rein in Idac

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The establishment of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Ombud is a significant and welcome development in South Africa’s fight against corruption.

The Idac Ombud, headed by retired judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga, is mandated to investigate allegations of abuse of power, improper conduct, maladministration and related complaints concerning the Idac. It was launched by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi in Pretoria on Friday.

In the fight against corruption, the country has pinned much of its hopes on Idac, which is tasked with dismantling complex criminal networks and holding the powerful to account. While the country needs a strong and independent anti-corruption agency, it is important that Idac ― which operates with significant and invasive powers ― is itself subject to effective oversight and accountability.

The step by the minister of justice is a vital step to safeguarding our democracy.

The need for such oversight is not just theoretical. Over the years, a number of individuals have raised concerns about the alleged abuse of powers by Idac officials.

Idac holds the power to seize assets, compel testimony and, in conjunction with law enforcement, curtail the liberties of citizens. While these powers are necessary to tackle sophisticated crime, they carry an inherent risk of overreach. Absolute power, unchecked by rigorous accountability, inevitably invites abuse.

The need for such oversight is not just theoretical. Over the years, a number of individuals have raised concerns about the alleged abuse of powers by Idac officials.

On Friday, there was testimony from two witnesses at the Madlanga commission of inquiry who alleged wrongdoing by officials from Idac. One witness alleged that an Idac investigator extorted protection money from shopkeepers while another testified that Idac head Andrea Johnson allegedly interfered in an assault probe.

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday also levelled allegations of illegal wiretapping against the directorate. This allegation highlights a chilling possibility that the body designed to uphold the rule of law may at times be accused of circumventing the law.

In a constitutional democracy, no institution should operate without oversight.

The need for an oversight body is important. Like the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, which acts as an independent watchdog over police conduct, the Idac ombud will create an avenue where complaints, whether procedural impropriety or harassment, can be investigated by an entity detached from Idac. It will ensure that when officials step out of line, there will be consequences.

Establishing the ombud is not an admission of institutional failure. It is an acknowledgment that no body is infallible and ensures that Idac’s methods of conduct are subject to the highest standards of scrutiny.

As the country battles against corruption, we should ensure that those tasked with bringing the corrupt to book, themselves, remain beyond reproach.