TIM FLACK | Before we blame a foreign hand, we should check the mirror

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Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi suggested that South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice has made this country a target, and that powerful interests will fight back Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gave the Sunday Times a striking interview this month.

Speaking about the June 30 anti-immigration marches, she suggested that South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice has made this country a target, and that powerful interests will fight back.

“Israel fights,” she said. “That court case is huge on their shoulders.” Their intention, she added, is to have the case taken off the roll at The Hague.

She was careful with her words. The paper itself noted she “stopped short of expressly accusing Israel” and spoke “without presenting evidence that Israel or any other foreign state was involved”.

The headline was less careful. “Did Israel have a hand in June 30 marches?” ran over a photograph of the crowd, turning a minister’s hint into a public question she had declined to ask herself.

Let me start with what the minister gets right, because some of it deserves credit.

The operational story she tells is where that credit is due. By her account, the government treated June 30 as a potential repeat of July 2021, when unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal killed more than 300 people and burned billions of rand out of the economy.

This time there was intelligence work, drone surveillance, live camera feeds and round-the-clock co-ordination between ministers, police and the security agencies. The president cleared his diary to lead the response. People marched and went home.

The minister says she barely slept on June 29, and I believe her. That is what a functioning security cluster looks like, and after the failures of 2021 it is worth saying so.

But vigilance and accusation are different things, and the space between them is where this went wrong.

If the government has evidence that a foreign state helped mobilise the June 30 marches, that evidence belongs before the public, or at minimum before parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence, which exists for exactly this purpose.

Classified material can be handled in closed session. Findings can be reported. That is how a serious state deals with a serious allegation of foreign interference, and it is a process, not a soundbite.

If it does not have evidence, then a senior minister should not gesture at a foreign plot in a national newspaper, twice telling her interviewer she could not discuss the matter in public and would “be generic”.

A hint without evidence is not caution. It plants a suspicion while avoiding the accountability that comes with making a claim.

Nobody can rebut an accusation that was never quite made. Nobody can test evidence that was never presented. The suspicion simply enters circulation and stays there, doing its work on public opinion, immune to correction because there is nothing specific enough to correct.

And then a headline converts the hint into a named question about Israel, and the cycle completes itself.

The minister can say, truthfully, that she accused nobody. The newspaper can say, truthfully, that it only asked a question. Yet millions of readers come away with an impression that neither the minister nor the paper ever has to defend

The minister can say, truthfully, that she accused nobody. The newspaper can say, truthfully, that it only asked a question. Yet millions of readers come away with an impression that neither the minister nor the paper ever has to defend.

This is how an evidence-free idea gets laundered into the mainstream: each party in the chain adds a little plausibility and disclaims all responsibility.

The frustrating part is that the interview itself offered a more grounded explanation of June 30. The minister acknowledged “elements of political campaigning within the mobilisation”. She said some organisers were pursuing “local government ambitions” ahead of the November elections.

She described a march leader phoning Johannesburg as his crowd slipped away from him. Local organisers, local politics, local ambition. None of it requires a foreign author, and all of it appeared in her own account, well below the suggestion about Israel.

The anger in those marches is not manufactured either. Communities living with broken services, vanishing jobs and a state that struggles to enforce its own immigration laws have real grievances, even where the anger finds the wrong target.

Dismissing the marchers, and those cheering them on online, as puppets of a foreign power insults them as much as it misleads everyone else. They do not need Mossad to be furious. Their daily lives supply reasons enough.

There is also a quieter question the interview never answers: what does Israel have to do with xenophobia at all? No organiser, no arrest and no intelligence finding connects the two; the link is supplied entirely by the minister’s framing.

And notice what that framing protects. Her theory is that Israel wants to show the world South Africa lacks the moral authority to argue a genocide case. But nothing corrodes that authority more efficiently than South Africans marching against African migrants while their government pleads for human rights at The Hague.

The damage she attributes to a foreign campaign is being accomplished at home, free of charge. That is the tell. The insinuation does not explain the marches; it explains the embarrassment.

The ICJ case has raised the reputational price of an old domestic pathology, and blaming a foreign hand is an attempt to pass that bill to someone else.

The minister should either bring evidence to the appropriate forum or withdraw the insinuation

This is where the episode connects to something older and larger in our national character.

Since 1994, South Africans have enjoyed a rare freedom: to say almost anything, about almost anyone, as loudly as we like. Nothing is off limits so long as we do not incite violence or racial hatred, or spread fear.

It has been one of the most liberating features of our democracy, and we have used it fully. We expose, we argue, we mock and we mourn, in a public square louder and freer than almost any on the continent.

What we have used that freedom for far less is self-reflection. For every national failure we reach first for a villain. Sometimes the villain is historical. Sometimes he is foreign.

Sometimes he simply prays differently. We saw it in May 2008, when violence that began in Alexandra spread across the country in a fortnight, killing 62 people and displacing more than 100,000. We saw it again in Durban in 2015, and in Johannesburg and Pretoria in 2019, when foreign-owned shops burned and at least 12 people died.

Every serious study of those waves found the same domestic causes: the poorest South Africans competing with Mozambican, Zimbabwean, Malawian, Somali and Ethiopian migrants for jobs, housing and spaza trade; a state failing to deliver services or enforce its own immigration laws; politicians who learnt that the foreigner is the one scapegoat that costs no votes; and near-total impunity afterwards.

Nobody thought to blame Israel then. Not one credible investigation across those years found a foreign hand.

We see it whenever a collapsing municipality blames sabotage rather than its own books. And we see it this winter in both forms at once: the migrant blamed for collapsing services and vanishing jobs, and a distant state blamed for marches organised by our own people for their own political reasons.

Service delivery did not collapse because of foreigners. Unemployment did not pass 30% because of a hidden hand.

These are failures made at home, by decisions taken and not taken over three decades, and casting the country as a perpetual victim of outside forces spares everyone the harder conversation about why things are broken and who is responsible for fixing them.

The victim posture is comfortable, and it is a dead end, because a country that believes its wounds come from outside never learns to heal them from inside.

Given our history, we should spot this pattern faster than most. We know what happens when a society under pressure goes looking for someone else to blame, because we have been both the society and the someone.

It is an indictment on us that 30 years into democracy the reflex remains this strong, and that it now runs from a minister’s hint to a front-page headline in a single news cycle.

So here is a fair ask of everyone involved. The minister should either bring evidence to the appropriate forum or withdraw the insinuation.

The press should write headlines its own reporting can support. And the rest of us should resist the comfort of the foreign villain, because the marches of June 30 were made in South Africa, by South Africans, over South African problems. Facing that honestly is the only version of this story that ends with the problems getting fixed.

Tim Flack is managing director of Flack Partners, a Cape Town research and communications consultancy.