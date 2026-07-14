EDITORIAL | Train to local government hell hits Treasury wall

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Whoever said “the road to hell is paved with good intentions” must never have seen the worst of governance, financial and operational decay at a local government level in this otherwise glorious country called South Africa.

The everyday reality of municipal rates rising while councils fail to pay Eskom for electricity and getting invoices for property rates that were not even incurred by you can only be characterised as hell on earth.

Sometimes, if you’re very unlucky, the road to local government hell is not even paved at all. Sometimes it is just a worn path of gravel and dirt that requires only the steadiest hand to traverse it. Don’t get a puncture!

Fortunately, for some reason or the other, the National Treasury has decided to do something about this crisis that it hopes will yield the desired outcomes from the country’s 257 municipalities.

The Treasury recently announced it would temporarily be withholding equitable share transfers for July 2026 to about 71 municipalities across all nine provinces “to instil fiscal discipline and ensure that public money is properly managed”.

“The municipalities have been given sufficient notice in writing and urged to take measures to change their financial management positions ahead of the withholding of funds. They were also given a platform to send, in writing, reasons why their funds should not be withheld,” the Treasury said in a statement.

These are powers that the National Treasury has held for quite some time, but in previous government cycles, intervening in the state of local government in a manner this significant was as unthinkable as placing a key municipality under administration.

Far from being populated by rural, hinterland councils, the list of municipalities whose equitable share was temporarily withheld included three of the country’s eight metropolitan municipalities, namely the City of Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

In a moment of blunt honesty, minister of finance Enoch Godongwana told reporters last week that the affected councils confronted some painful decisions ahead, even as the money starts flowing in this week for councils that have complied with the Treasury’s instructions.

Anything that turns the tide around on a total of R24.12bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, R145.21bn in irregular expenditure and R118.13bn in unauthorised expenditure since 2021/22 can only be good.

The National Treasury wants councils to achieve a 25% or “measurable” reduction in unauthorised, irregular, as well as fruitless and wasteful expenditure by September 30, or soon after July 31, after the municipality has recognised all errant expenditures incurred for the 2025/26 financial year.

It also wants to see evidence of consequence management where errant expenditure is detected and is rife. It also wants to see signed payment agreements that councils have entered into with their creditors.

No municipality that adopted a funded budget in July 2025/26 will be allowed to table and adopt an unfunded budget going forward, and mayors that allowed the tabling and adoption of an unfunded adjustments budget for 2025/26 must respond to the minister of finance, committing that they will never allow their municipalities to table and adopt an unfunded budget again.

Anything that turns the tide around on a total of R24.12bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure, R145.21bn in irregular expenditure and R118.13bn in unauthorised expenditure since 2021/22 can only be good.

These conditions raise a couple of questions. First, how are we sure that the municipalities in question have the technical capacity to comply with the conditions, if they have failed to avoid the spending patterns and failure that put them in such a rut in the first place?

Second, is this a sign that the party that helms the government of national unity has reached the bargaining or acceptance stage of realising the disastrous results that await it in November’s local government elections and has realised that, since resistance is futile, it might as well go ahead and do the right thing, immediate election fall-out be damned?

Third, provincial governments are awfully quiet in the mix of this conversation, when the vehicle licence discs that South African motorists pay year-in and year-out go towards administrative and road safety costs that they get a slice of.

Their gambling boards are also responsible for the management and administration of gambling, collecting proceeds from new applications, annual renewal costs and investigation fees. All this while billions in online gambling revenue leaves the country while they helplessly allow it.

Perhaps the next move in getting local government spending up to snuff is to make bold steps aimed at cutting institutional inflation in the government apparatus and driving that funding, expertise and capacity to the place where it is most needed: the coalface of government.