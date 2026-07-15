EDITORIAL | Judge Madlanga is right, dodgy sick notes won’t cut it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson was a no-show at the Madlanga commission on Monday.

Story audio is generated using AI

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was on Monday a fuming and frustrated man of the law, and rightfully so.

The chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and other forms of abuse of power was not impressed when he was told by a representative from the NPA that Idac head Adv Andrea Johnson would no longer be appearing before the commission.

This was because, shortly before her appearance on Monday morning, Johnson had allegedly been rushed to a hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

Not that anyone is not allowed to get sick, but what irked Madlanga was the apparently poor quality of the medical certificate Johnson’s medical team submitted to the commission that is probing serious allegations of corruption in the highest echelons of the criminal system.

Madlanga was also unimpressed because this appeared to be consistent with a pattern of submitting sick notes to the commission at the 11th hour that are scant on details.

Witnesses implicated in serious crime allegations such as Brown Mogotsi, North West businessman Suliman Carrim and senior cop Feroz Khan, who are among the nine that have done so since the inception of the commission.

It’s not even a case of a confidentiality issue. It is one of the useless so-called medical certificates. The bottom line is that advocate Johnson is not here. — Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

Johnson, for among other reasons, had been scheduled to testify before the commission over allegations that she had shared confidential Idac information for alleged nefarious purposes.

“I notice that this is one of those medical certificates, the nature of which I previously said are useless, in a sense that they give no information whatsoever,” charged Madlanga after the sick note was tabled by representatives of the NPA.

“It’s not even a case of a confidentiality issue. It is one of the useless so-called medical certificates. The bottom line is that advocate Johnson is not here.”

The issue has generated an interesting debate over the right of one to keep one’s health issues private in the context of public accountability, especially in a high states commission that intense, stressful with potential to threat of physical harm.

But Madlanga has not sought to invade anyone’s right to privacy.

He is simply asking those seeking sick leave from him to be more transparent and forthright with his commission, in the context maintaining the right to keep medical conditions private.

In doing so, he has sought to strike the correct balance between individuals’ rights and upholding public accountability.

This is to be welcomed as one should not trump the other.

But vague, undetailed medical certificates submitted by highly paid top government officials, trusted with public safety, to a commission of the standing of Madlanga’s, simply do not make the cut.

They serve only to fuel suspicions that these are tactical delays intended to obstruct the commission’s work until its mandate expires.

After all, Madlanga is operating under a tight deadline to submit finalise its work. The commission’s term was last week extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa from August to November with the deadline for evidence set for October 2.